The Best Magnetic False Eyelashes if You’re Terrified of Gluing Your Eyelids Together

Anyone who tells you that applying false eyelashes is easy is either a liar or a professional makeup artist. For many of us mere mortals, applying a strip of lashes can be super stressful and often unsuccessful — that was until some genius created magnetic eyelashes.

Magnetic eyelashes are the ultimate solution to all your lash woes. They’re simple (and quick) to apply, even easier to remove and won’t go wonky while you wear them.

Ahead, we unpack everything you need to know about magnetic eyelashes, including how to apply them and our favourites you can buy online.

What are magnetic eyelashes?

While magnetic lashes come in similar styles to your standard false lashes (think wispy, dramatic, natural), the way they attach to the lash line/eyelid is completely glue-free. The bottom of the lash strips have little magnets along the base that allow them to either be held in place with magnetic eyeliner or with a second strip of lashes — one lash strip goes underneath your natural lashes while another goes along the top and they cling together.

Are magnetic eyelashes safe for your eyes?

While magnetic lashes are an excellent option for special occasions, we’d recommend limiting your usage to just special occasions. Because some styles of magnetic eyelashes basically sandwich your natural lashes, there is the potential for lash damage and traction alopecia from consistent use. That said, magnetic eyeliner is a safer option as the lash is clinging to the actual eyelid which can support it better without damaging your natural lashes. Whichever option you chose, you should also be very gentle upon application and removal to avoid breakage or damage.

How to apply magnetic eyelashes

If you’re applying magnetic lashes with magnetic liner, line your eyelid like you usually would and using tweezers or an applicator gently lower the lash onto the lash line. Once you’re happy with its position, gently just press it into place. To remove, starting at the outer corner of your eye, gently lift the lash up and away from the lash line. Once the lash is removed, wipe off your magnetic eyeliner with a gentle, eye safe micellar water or eye makeup remover.

Applying the two magnetic strips can be a little trickier, we suggest placing the top lashes first following the natural shape of your lash line. Once you’re happy with the position, gently glide the bottom strip up to meet it, sandwiching your natural lashes. To remove them, starting at the outer corner of your eye, gently grab each of the top and bottom lashes and pull them apart gently and away from the lash line. Once the lash is removed, wipe off your remaining eye makeup with a gentle micellar water or eye makeup remover.

Shop the best magnetic eyelashes with eyeliner

Dua Beauty Magnetic Eyelashes & Magnetic Eyeliner Kit, $19.99

Eylure Promagnetic Lash Kit, Magnetic Eyeliner & Lash System, $23.75

Venus Visage Upgraded Magnetic Eyeliner and Eyelashes Kit, $23.99

Shop the best magnetic eyelashes with double strips

Ardell Double Magnetic Lashes, $12.95

Ardell Magnetic Accent Lashes, $24.67

SODIAL Magnetic Eyelashes, $13.55