18 Easter Gifts That Don’t Involve Chocolate at All

Easter is just around the corner and you might be scratching your head over what to buy your loved ones (especially if they’re not fans of chocolate). If Easter eggs are off the table and you’re looking for an out-of-the-box idea they’ll really love, look no further than these 16 Easter gifts.

We’ve gotten a little crafty and creative with these. From the fun to the practical, there’s something in here for everyone this Easter Long Weekend. Who said you need chocolate to have a good time?

Australian Food Cookbook by Bill Granger ($29)

The gift of homemade brunch on Easter Sunday? Yes, please.

Origami Kit ($21.60)

Learning a new craft is a great way to spend the Easter Long Weekend.

Cinnamon Buns Shampoo Bath And Shower Gel ($30)

This delicious scent means they can still smell like Easter.

Golden Grind Healthy Hot Chocolate ($14.95)

A delicious blend of hot chocolate that’s good for you too – win.

Happy Socks Fantasy Egg Sock ($19.95)

Let those feet do the talking.



DIY Rich Chocolate Brownie with Gift Box ($18)

Chocolate brownies are the perfect alternative to chocolate eggs.

Hot Cross Bunnies Tote Bag ($36.34)

They may be hot cross bunnies but we’ll be using this Easter gift all year round.

L’Occitane Beauty Easter Gift ($25)

It might be shaped like an egg but this gift is filled with beauty products instead.

Avo-Catch-O Game ($20)

A fun game everyone can play that pays tribute to an Aussie classic – the avo.

Good Egg Mug ($16.62)

Know someone who’s a good egg? Make this their Easter gift.

Baxter’s Bakery T2 Gift Set ($40)

A sweet hit with no chocolate in sight.

Scent Australia Chocolate Fudge Oil ($20)

A house that smells of chocolate sounds dreamy to us.

Amora Bowl & Spreader On Bamboo Board Set ($32)

The perfect long weekend entertaining gift.

Aloha Delight Large Bouquet ($165)

Fruit is like nature’s chocolate – sweet and delicious.

Fizzy Egg Bath Bombs ($19.99)

A delicious cocoa and orange scent makes these bath bombs the perfect Easter gift.

Rabbit Socks ($18.95)

These are so adorable (and also available in blue).

Sprinkled Soirée Cooler Bag ($89)

Easter picnics just became way easier (and more stylish).

Egg Of Thrones Egg Cup ($24.99)

This doesn’t even need a caption. It’s just awesome.