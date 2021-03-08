Need a Mood Lift? Try These Crystal-Infused Candles

At any given time in our household, there could be three separate candles burning in different rooms and a sage stick wafting about somewhere. Both my roommate and I have a sick obsession with burning candles to create a mood, whether we’re working from home, getting ready for a date /date night, having friends over or trying to convince ourselves we each have our lives together, we love a good candle burn. (How our rental hasn’t burned down is beyond me.)

Our latest obsession is crystal-infused candles. I was hunting for the perfect housewarming gift for my witchy friend MG and I stumbled upon crystal infused candles. They’re your usual fruity, floral, woodsy, and spicy scents, but they’re infused with crystals like rose quartz, clear quartz, citrine and amethyst for an added vibe.

While burning, each candle is said to create or bring in different energies. Rose quartz opens your heart to love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing and feelings of peace. Citrine quartz brings prosperity and fortune when it comes to creativity and wealth. Amethyst is incredibly protective, healing and purifying. Clear Quartz is all about clarity, light, reflection, balance and amplification. So depending on what vibe you’d like to create in your home, you can choose your fighter (read: crystal) accordingly.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the crystal infused candles you can buy online and have delivered straight to your door.

Agate Crystal-Infused Candle

Wicks & Stone Candle with Agate, $54.95

This Wicks and Stones Agate Crystal Candle is inspired by Prana-Yama. Prana-Yama is the conscious awareness of breath: the life force that both energises and relaxes the body. The term is derived from the Sanskrit word; PRANA, meaning “life force”, and AYAMA, meaning “extension”. This candle is embellished with agate gemstone to stabilise and harmonise. Agate is known for rebalancing and harmonising body, mind and spirit, cleansing and stabilising the aura and eliminating and transforming negativity. Agate is also said to enhance mental function, improving concentration, perception and analytical abilities.

Black Tourmaline Crystal-Infused Candle

Wicks & Stone Candle with Black Tourmaline, $54.95

This embellished crystal candle from Wicks & Stone features the black tourmaline gemstone to help you to stay grounded. Black tourmaline also acts as a psychic shield deflecting and dispelling negative energies, entities, or destructive forces. It guards against radiation and environmental pollutants, and is highly useful in purifying and neutralising one’s own negative thoughts and internal conflicts, and turning them into positive, usable energy.

Rose Quartz Soy Wax Candle

Blue Jacar Natural Rose Quartz Crystal Soy Wax Candle, $39.50

This soy wax candle from Blue Jacar is filled with natural Rose Quartz crystals. Rose quartz is the universal stone of love. It helps promote unconditional love, trust and harmony in relationships. Rose quartz opens your heart to love, self-love, friendship, deep inner healing and feelings of peace.

Amethyst and Rose Quartz Candles

Amethyst and Quartz Candles – Set of 2, $17.43

This scented candle is made of soy wax, pure cotton wicks and naturally scented with real dried flowers. The crystals are carefully hand-picked amethyst rose quartz from Brazil. The amethyst and lavender petals are great for relaxation, stress relief and help sleeping, while the rose quartz candle is designed to encourage intense love, compassion and confidence.

Large Sacred Space Crystal Candle

Large Sacred space crystal candle, $27

This hand-poured candle is a stunning blend of lemongrass, myrrh, frankincense and white sage topped with Labradorite crystal and homegrown white sage. Labradorite crystal is good when change is afoot as it imparts strength and perseverance, balance and protection. It also raises consciousness and grounds spiritual energy.

Amethyst Soy Wax Candle

Blue Jacar Natural Amethyst Crystal Soy Wax Candle, $39.50

This soy wax candle from Blue Jacar is filled with natural Amethyst crystals. Amethyst is incredibly protective, healing and purifying. It can help rid the mind of negative, anxious and stressful thoughts. It promotes spiritual awareness and opens up intuition and enhances psychic abilities.

White Sage and Citrine Quartz Crystal Candle

White Sage Candle with Citrine Quartz Crystals, $38.23

This soy wax candle form Picki Nicki contains clear and citrine quartz crystals and topped with sustainably sourced white sage. Citrine quartz brings prosperity and fortune when it comes to creativity and wealth. It can also strengthen self-esteem and create a positive flow of energy in and around one’s body.

Clear Quartz Soy Wax Candle

Blue Jacar Natural Clear Quartz Crystal Soy Wax Candle, $39.50

This soy wax candle from Blue Jacar is filled with natural clear quartz crystals. Clear Quartz is all about clarity, light, reflection, balance and amplification. It’s also said to aid in concentration and assist memory.

Let the good vibes flow.