5 Air Fryers That Are on Sale Right Now

By now, if you don’t already own an air fryer, you’re probably chomping at the bit to get your hands on one. These sweet, (mostly) oil-free fryers are the easiest way to still enjoy all your favourite fried foods, without feeling guilty.

Air fryers are small ovens with a highly concentrated heat source and powerful fan that moves the hot air around to leave food crispy on the outside and tender and juicy on the inside. They require little to no oil to fry your food, minimising the calories and fat content.

Most air fryers reach up to 200 degrees, have a built-in timer, require minimal effort from the chef and are super simple to clean. Meaning you’ll be cooking up culinary masterpieces in no time. A top of the line air fryer will set you back anywhere between $100-$500 and will take up minimal countertop and storage space.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best air fryers that are on sale right now, so you can invest in a good one and enjoy guilt-free cooking.

Philips Daily Collection Low Fat Air Fryer

Philips Daily Collection Low Fat Air Fryer, was $239, now $179 (save $60)

The Philips Daily Airfryer uses Rapid Air Technology to fry, grill, bake and even roast your food with air, not oil, leaving you with food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. It was also designed with your kitchen in mind, you can save space on your countertop while still enjoying a large 800-gram capacity. It features an integrated timer that allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 30 minutes and comes with an auto-off function and a “ready” sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 Degrees.

Sunbeam DuraCeramic Air Fryer

Sunbeam DuraCeramic Air Fryer, was $159, now $127 (save $32)

Enjoy your favourite fried food in a healthier way with the Sunbeam Copper-Infused DuraCeramic Air Fryer. It uses 99.4% less oil than standard 4L Sunbeam deep fryers, this powerful air fryer oven boasts a copper-infused DuraCeramic coating that ensures durability and excellent heat conduction. It features a 30-minute timer, temperature control up to 200 degrees and an audible ready-to-eat alert. The detachable air frying basket can also be washed in warm, soapy water for fuss-free cleaning.

Russell Hobbs 5L Brooklyn Air Fryer

Russell Hobbs 5L Brooklyn Air Fryer, was $149.99, now $128 (save $21.99)

With a 5L capacity and 7 in-built cooking functions, this Air Fryer from Russell Hobbs will cook up healthy meals and snacks in minutes! The cooking functions, which require little to no oil, meaning a one-pot dinner has never been so simple. It comes with a digital touchscreen, glossy black housing and a removable cooking basket that allows for an easy clean. You’ll be cooking up culinary masterpieces in no time.

Philips Air Fryer Premium

Philips Air Fryer Premium, was $329, now $239 (save $90)

The Philips Twin TurboStar Airfryer uses hot air to fry your favourite foods with little or no added oil. New Twin TurboStar technology is designed to remove fat from the food(and capture it all in the fat reducer), making this the healthiest way to fry your meals. You don’t need a lot of space for the Philips Airfryer as it’s 20% more compact – but cooks the same amount of food that it always has. So you can easily keep it on your kitchen countertop, and use it daily. It also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favourite dishes for versatile cooking. You can a set timer (up to 60 minutes) and temperature (80 – 200 °C) to enjoy a variety of dishes cooked to perfection.

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer

Instant Pot Vortex Plus Air Fryer, was $269, now $199.95 (save 69.05)

Make all your family’s fried favourites without the oil and mess. Use the pre-set smart programs to easily air fry, roast, broil, bake, reheat or dehydrate your favourites. The Instant Vortex Plus circulates super-hot air around your food so it cooks evenly and retains moisture – giving you the crispy, golden texture and delicious taste of deep-fried food, without the oil. Simple touch controls are easy to use, and the Instant Vortex Plus remembers your settings, so your favourites can be made with the touch of a button. The air fryer basket and cooking tray are both also removable and dishwasher safe making cleaning up a breeze.