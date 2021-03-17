Here Are the Best Sales to Shop during Afterpay Day

Afterpay Day 2021 officially kicked off this morning so it’s time to start clearing out your Wishlist. The two-day shopping event offers Aussies up to 70% off top retailers across fashion, tech, homewares and more. It officially ends at 11:59pm on Sunday 21st March however, some retailers choose to extend their sale dates so be sure to check in with individual brands to see if their Afterpay Day sales are still available.

With 1,000 retailers participating, shoppers can enjoy a huge range of savings across fashion, beauty, tech, homewares and more.

READ MORE When Is Afterpay Day 2021 and What Sales Are Coming?

Best Afterpay Day Tech Deals

Save on select Microsoft devices: Save 15% on select Surface Laptop Go Devices, with other select Surface devices starting at just $999 (including a free accessory).

Save on select Dyson appliances: Save $200 On The Dyson V8™ Absolute Vacuum (and receive 2 bonus gifts). Save $200 on the Dyson V11 Outsize Pro (and receive 2 bonus gifts) and save 30% on the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool™ Purifier.

Up to 70% off at Lovehoney: New vibrator, anyone?

10% off best-sellers at Catch: Shop the brands most popular products at a discounted price.

Up to 20% off at Samsung: Use code AFTERPAY at checkout.

Save on a range of products at Bing Lee: Take up to 20% off selected Samsung tablets, 20% off Razer gaming peripherals, 15% off Westinghouse cooktops, ovens and more.

Up to 60% off at Wild Secrets: Now’s the time to restock the sex toy drawer.

Up to 80% off at Shaver Shop: Save big on everything from hair styling tools to massagers and electric toothbrushes.

Top Picks

Dyson V8™ Absolute Vacuum (was $899, now $699 – save $200)

Oral-B iO9 Electric Toothbrush with Travel Case (was $749.00, now $399.00)

Lelo Sona Sonic Wave 3.9″ Clitoral Stimulator (was $139.99, now $89.99 – save $50)

Braun Series 8 Next Generation Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Charging Station (was $599, now $349 – save $250)

Best Fashion & Activewear Deals

25% off at The Iconic: The online retail giant is offering a generous discount on men’s and women’s fashion, shoes, activewear and more.

50% off site wide at boohoo: You can also grab an extra 10% off with the code AFTERPAY.

25% off the seamfree collection at Modibodi: Hit the gym or a night out with no fear of visible panty line – these are the protective undies you’ve been waiting for.

60% off everything at Nasty Gal: Hundreds of products from shoes to dresses and jeans.

25% off site wide at Peppermayo: Use the code AFTERPAYDAY at checkout.

20-60% off site wide at Gorman: Some exclusions apply, see website for details.

20% off site wide at Princess Polly: Use code AFTERPAY at checkout.

Take a further 20% off reduced items at Country Road: There’s big savings to be had here.

20-60% off site wide at Alannah Hill: The perfect place to buy a new dress for wedding season.

Up to 50% off select styles at Coach: These handbags are beloved for a reason.

Up to 70% off everything at Pretty Little Thing: There’s huge savings to be had here.

20% off at Sheike: Shop hundreds of looks from work attire to date night and bridesmaids dresses.

25% off at Jo Mercer: The home of chic workwear.

Up to 50% off select styles at Furla: Designer handbags at half-price sounds good to us.

20% off full-priced items at Billini: Grab those heels and boots you’ve been lusting over.

25% off site wide at Runaway The Label: Use code AFTERPAY25 at checkout.

Up to 50% off select styles at Kate Spade: Head straight to the most-wanted sales styles.

25% off everything at Beginning Boutique: The discount also extends to sale items. Use the code 25AFTERPAY at checkout.

Up to 70% off at Auguste: Plus take a further 30% off already reduced sale styles.

30% off at General Pants: That discount applies to absolutely everything.

10% off all full-priced items at Charles & Keith: Shop this seasons best fashion looks.

20% off site wide at Tony Bianco: Make those heels yours.

Free shipping on all orders over $60 at Best & Less: Perfect if you don’t live near a store and don’t want to pay for shipping.

20% off non-prescription sunglasses at Bailey Nelson: Use code AFTERPAY20 at checkout.

20% off full-priced items at Politix: In need of a new suit? Now’s the time to get it.

20-60% off site wide at Jack London: Sophisticated menswear at a heavily discounted price.

25% off all full-priced styles at Lacoste: Use the code AFTERPAY25 at checkout.

20% off site wide at Emu Australia: Use code AFTERYAY20 at checkout.

20% off full-priced styles at UGG: Use code AFTERPAY.

30% off selected brands at Platypus Shoes: Home to some of the biggest shoe brands in the country.

Up to 50% off selected styles at Skechers: These will probably be the cheapest shoes you buy all year.

Save up to 40% at Vans: Restock your classic Vans on the cheap.

Up to 40% off at P.E. NATION: This is guaranteed to be a popular Afterpay Day sale so get in quickly.

20% off site wide at Echt: Grab a matching gym set at a bargain price.

Up to 30% off select styles at Ryderwear: Home to some of the comfiest gym wear out there.

Up to 25% off selected styles at ASICS: Take your athleticism to the next level.

Up to 50% off at Adidas online outlet: This is one of the best Afterpay Day deals available.

Top Picks

P.E. Nation Forward Pass Leggings (was $139, now $79 – save $60)

Jack London Manchester Black Coat (Was $349, now $150 – save $199)

Billini Zonya Sandals Black (Was $89.95, now $71.96 – save $17.99)

The Iconic AERE Cut Out Maxi Dress (was $159, now $119.25 – save $39.75)

Best Afterpay Day Beauty Deals

15% off site wide at tbh Skincare: The brand is rapidly gaining notoriety for its patented acne treatment.

30% off at Bondi Sands: Excludes Bundles, Reusable Ceramic Cup, Reusable Bottle, Bondi Babe Pj’s, Sheet Protector, Self Tan Drying Powder & Brush.

25% off site wide at Body Blendz: Australian-made, natural skincare that makes your nightly routine feel like a self-care ritual.

20% off site wide at The Beauty Chef: Excludes already discounted bundles.

15% off skincare at Oz Hair & Beauty: Use code AFTERSKIN.

Save up to 20% on selected brands at Adore Beauty: Including 15% off Skinceuticals, 15% off IT Cosmetics, 20% off Dermologica, 15% off Benefit, 15% off ALPHA H and 20% off Mermade Hair.

Receive a free Prep ‘N Glow Kit at Bobbi Brown: Orders must be $85 or more to qualify.

15% off all products at MAC Cosmetics: Now’s the time to try that new lipstick shade.

Save 30% when you spend $75 at Skin Republic: Once you’ve tried these face masks, you’ll never look back.

Receive 3 deluxe samples when you spend $120 at Sephora: Who doesn’t love a free sample?

Spend $50 to save 15% at YSL Beauty: Shop across makeup, skincare and fragrance.

15% off site wide at Paula’s Choice: Plus free shipping on all orders.

15% off all orders at Clinique: Restock your skincare cupboard without breaking the bank.

Receive free travel-size styling favourites at Aveda: Orders need to be to the value of $65 or over to qualify.

Score 25% off when you spend $100 at Innoxa: Perfect for those with sensitive skin.

Top Picks

Mermade Hair PRO Waver (was $89, now $71.20 – save $17.80)

SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum – 30ml (was $218, now $185.30 – save $32.70)

Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Sleep Mask (was $22.95, now $16.07 – save $6.88)

tbh Skincare Acne Hack Cream (was $55, now $46.75 – save $8.25)

Best Homewares Deals

15% off at Hommey: The comfiest cushions in the game that’ll elevate your living room and bedroom. Use code PDTV at checkout.

Free luggage personalisation at July: You can also receive a free matching Carry Me Mini-Case with all luggage purchases.

Get $20 off when you spend $149 at Hard To Find: Use code APDAY at checkout.

Up to 25% off sofas and furniture at Freedom: If your sofa is looking a little tired, you’ll want to head straight to this sale.

Up to 50% off select Frank Green products: Save the environment and look good doing it.

Up to 30% off at Sheridan: Now’s the time to buy those new sheets you’ve been eyeing off.

Free shipping on online orders at Dymocks: Use code AFTERPAYDAY21 to activate the deal.

Up to 30% off at Adairs: Redesign your bedroom on a budget.

30% off sleep range at In Essence: You can also score a free diffuser if you spend over $150.

20-60% off site wide at Kikki-K: Use code AFTERPAYDAY at checkout.

30% off at Oil Garden: Use code AFTERPAY30 at checkout.

Range of discounts at T2: Enjoy 15% off when you spend between $70 – $100, 20% off when you spend between $100 -$180 and 30% off when you spend $180 or more.

Top Picks

Adairs Anjuna Collection Natural 3 Door Sideboard (was $1,299.99, now $909.99 – save $390)

Frank Green Steel Brushed Cup with Coral Lid (was $45.95, now $22.98 – save $22.97)

Oil Garden Smart Vaporiser & Humidifier (was $119.99, now $83.99 – save $36)

Freedom Maddox Fabric Sofa (was $849, now $764 – save $85)