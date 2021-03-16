These Are Australia’s Best No-Contract NBN Plans

Contracts suck. If you’re looking for a new NBN plan, there’s no longer a need to commit to a two-to-three-year term. So many providers now let you leave whenever you want.

Contract-free plans are great because you leave your telco at any time, for any reason. Maybe you’ve found a better deal, maybe performance got worse, or maybe 5G home internet becomes available in your area. Any reason will do, even if it’s just an irrational spike of spite.

Modem purchases are optional on many providers, but there are a few that require you to buy a modem they range when you subscribe to a new plan. As such, we’re only looking at plans where the modem is optional, and where you won’t get stung by any other upfront fees or exit fees.

Here are some of our favourite no-contract NBN plans with no setup fees:

Unlimited NBN 50 plans with no-contract

If you’re looking for one of the cheapest NBN 50 plans around right now, Tangerine should be your go to. You’re looking at $54.90 per month for your first six months, and then $69.90 per month thereafter. Since the plan is contract-free, you’re always able to leave as soon as your discount runs out.

Tangerine also has a 14-day risk free trial offer. If you’re not happy and want to leave within your first two weeks, Tangerine will refund your plan fees. You can’t get a refund of your modem if you buy one through the telco, but Tangerine’s modems are unlocked. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 42Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

SpinTel is another great choice. You’ll pay $59 per month for your first six months, and then $64.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, SpinTel’s plan is cheaper than most NBN 50 plans that don’t offer a promotional discount, and cheaper than Tangerine’s non-discounted price.

SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 45Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

Superloop has its own six-month promotional discount. You’re up for $59.95 for your first six months, and then $69.95 per month. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 44.4Mbps on NBN 50 plans.

If you really wanted to, you could cycle through these deals, changing every six months. SpinTel and Tangerine’s deals have no fixed expiry date, while Superloop’s is available until July 31.

If you’d prefer to avoid timed discounts, MyRepublic and MATE both have similar plans for $69 per month. MyRepublic reports evening speeds 1Mbps faster than MATE, however. These measure in at 43Mbps and 42Mbps, respectively.

You can save $10 per month on MATE by bundling your NBN plan with a MATE SIM-only plan. These start at $20 per month with 8GB and are powered by the Telstra network.

If you’re after some of the fastest NBN 50 evening speeds available right now, take a gander at iiNet or Aussie Broadband.

iiNet reports typical evening speeds of 48Mbps on its NBN 50 plans, which will set you back $74.99 per month. On the other hand, Aussie Broadband reports a full 50Mbps during peak hours, but is a tad more expensive at $79 per month.

Unlimited NBN 100 plans with no-contract

SpinTel is once again one of the cheapest options if you’re hunting for an NBN 100 plan. You’ll pay $74 per month for your first six months, and $84.95 per month thereafter. Even at full price, that’s cheaper than most non-discounted plans, which tend to go for around $90 per month. SpinTel reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps.

Tangerine is a hair more expensive, billing $74.90 per month for your first six month, and $89.90 per month thereafter. Once again, the plan is completely contract-free so you can leave whenever you like. Tangerine reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans

Superloop offers almost identical pricing to Tangerine but reports faster typical evening speeds. You’re looking at $74.95 per month for your first six months, and $89.95 per month thereafter. Superloop reports typical evening speeds of 90Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

MATE is a great choice if you’re trying to avoid time discounts, billing $79 per month for an unlimited NBN 100 plan. Once again, you can save even more by bundling your MATE NBN plan with a MATE mobile plan for a $10 per month discount. MATE also reports typical evening speeds of 83Mbps on NBN 100 plans.

If you’re after a faster NBN 100 plan, you’ll want to consider Aussie Broadband, which now reports typical evening speeds of 99Mbps on this speed tier. The provider is running discounts on both its NBN 100 / 20 and NBN 100 / 40 plans, bringing them down to $89 per month for your first six months.

You’ll pay $99 per month for the NBN 100 / 20 plan after the discount runs out, or $109 per month on the NBN 100 / 40 plan. To get these discounts, you’ll need to use the promo code FAST10 for the NBN 100 / 20 plan, or FAST20 for the NBN 100 / 40 plan.

The difference between these no-contract NBN plans is upload speed. You’ll get 20Mbps of upload on the NBN 100 / 20 plan, or 40Mbps on the NBN 10 / 40 option.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.