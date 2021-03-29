A Break Down of Australia’s Current Border Restrictions [Update]

Since COVID-19 began in March 2020, the state and territory governments have been enforcing their own border control measures to limit travel from various coronavirus hotspots around Australia.

Over the past year, the border restrictions have changed a number of times to adapt to emerging coronavirus clusters. If you’re at a loss of where we’re at with all this change, especially with the holidays fast approaching, don’t worry. We’ve created a guide for you below.

New South Wales

(Update 29/3) The NSW government is advising travellers against entering Greater Brisbane and anyone entering NSW must complete a self-declaration form if they have been in the region. Any returning residents who have visited a close contact venue in QLD must get tested immediately and self-isolate.

NSW recently eased its COVID-19 restrictions back to pre-pandemic levels but certain procedures are still in place.

Queensland

Update (29/3) As of 5:00 pm Monday, March 29 the Greater Brisbane area will be placed in a 3-day lockdown. This is to stop the spread of a growing coronavirus cluster that has been growing over the last week.

In response to this, citizens within the area have been asked to refrain from travelling and remain in their homes until the lockdown is reviewed on the 1st of April. Brisbane residents will be allowed to leave home for four essential reasons only.

South Australia

(Update 20/3) South Australia has imposed a hard border with any travellers from the Greater Brisbane area as of 4:00 pm Monday, March 29. Only returning residents and essential workers are allowed to enter the state and will be required to quarantine for 14 days and be tested on arrival.

South Australia currently requires a Cross Border Travel Registration from all travellers.

Western Australia

(Update 29/3) Western Australia has re-introduced its hard border with QLD in response to Brisbane’s current lockdown. The border will be in effect from 12:01 am on Tuesday, 30 March.

Any travellers who have arrived in WA since March 27 need to self-isolate and get a COVID-19 test.

WA currently allows those from very low-risk jurisdictions (NSW, TAS, SA, ACT, and NT) to enter without quarantining.

All visitors to Western Australia must complete a G2G PASS to obtain permission to enter the state.

Tasmania

(Update 29/3) Tasmania has declared the regions of Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands “high risk” areas. Anyone who has been in these areas in the 14 days prior to arrival in Tasmania will not be allowed to enter the state unless approved as an essential traveller.

There are no other restrictions in place for Tasmania, although all travellers must register their intent to visit.

Northern Territory

(Update 29/3) The Northern Territory has declared that anyone entering the state who has been in the Greater Brisbane area must be tested for COVID-19 since March 20.

The NT Government website offers a useful checklist of things to consider before travelling to the state including a mandatory Border Entry Form.

ACT

(Update 29/3) The ACT has also declared Greater Brisbane a hotspot. Nobody from the Brisbane hotspot may travel to the ACT until restrictions are reviewed on April 1.

Those who have entered the ACT and have been in Greater Brisbane since the 15th of March must enter quarantine until at least 6 pm on April 1 and get tested for COVID-19. Those in the ACT who have been in Brisbane since 11-14 March must get tested and self-isolate until they’ve received a negative result.

The ACT has no restrictions for those coming from other states at the moment.

Victoria

(Update 29/3) Victoria has announced that the Greater Brisbane area will be considered a ‘red zone’ by the state as of Monday, March 29 at 6:00 pm. Travellers will need to apply for a permit to enter the state and returning residents will be required to self-quarantine immediately upon returning from Brisbane.

Victoria currently has no border restrictions to other states or territories but all other travellers need to apply for a permit to enter the state.

International

All international travellers arriving into any Australian state or territory will need to go into government arranged hotel quarantine for two weeks. Travellers are now required to return a negative COVID test before travelling to Australia and masks are now mandatory on flights and in Australian airports.

This article has been updated with additional information.