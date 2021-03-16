Here Are All the 2021 Oscar Nominees and Where You Can Watch Them

We’ve had the Emmys, Grammys and Golden Globes, but now its time for awards season’s biggest event, the Oscars.

It’s hard to believe the Oscars went ahead as normal last year. Remember when Parasite won Best Picture? Yeah, that was only a year ago. Anyway, things will look a little different for the Academy Awards this year, but they’re still happening.

This morning the 2021 Oscar nominations were announced. Buzz-worthy favourites like Promising Young Woman and Mank got nods, plus Netflix cleaned up with a whopping 35 nominations. Chloe Zhao also made history as the first female director of Asian descent to score a best director nomination for Nomadland. On that note, we also got not one but two female best director nominees, which is already such a win.

Here’s every film that received a nomination today.

All the 2021 Oscar nominees

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami…

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

David Fincher, Mank

Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

Best Original Song

“Husavik (My Hometown),” Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

“Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah

“Io Sì (Seen),” The Life Ahead

“Speak Now,” One Night in Miami…

“Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

The Father

Nomadland

One Night in Miami…

The White Tiger

Best Original Screenplay

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Best Documentary Short Subject

Colette

A Concerto is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song For Latasha

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best International Feature

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Costume Design

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Hair and Makeup

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet

Best Sound

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Sound of Metal

Best Animated Short Film

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Where to watch the Oscar nominees in Australia

Right. Now that we know all the award-worthy films this year, where can you actually see them? There’s a healthy mix of films getting both a cinema and streaming release this year. Here’s where Aussies can catch them:

Netflix: Mank, The Trial of Chicago 7, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Pieces of a Woman, Hillbilly Elegy, Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga, Over the Moon, A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, The White Tiger, News of the World, Da 5 Bloods, Crip Camp, My Octopus Teacher,

Amazon Prime Video: One Night in Miami, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Sound of Metal, Time, Emma

Disney+: Soul, Onward, Mulan

Apple TV+: Greyhound, Wolfwalkers

Local cinemas: Nomadland, Minari, Judas and the Black Messiah, The Father, Promising Young Woman, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, Another Round.

You can also watch Tenet in select cinemas or on video on demand.

While many of these great films are on streaming, here in Australia we are lucky enough to have cinemas that are open. So why not support your local cinema and check out one of these great Oscar-nominated films there?

The Oscars will be held on April 26, so get your ballots ready and start building a watch list!