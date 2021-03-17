Level Up Your Life

Clean up With $200 off Dyson Vacuums During Afterpay Day

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Published 2 hours ago: March 18, 2021 at 7:42 am -
Filed to:afterpay day
afterpay day 2021dysondyson fandyson vacuum
Clean up With $200 off Dyson Vacuums During Afterpay Day
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

Afterpay Day 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet with big name brands slashing prices on their most popular products. The latest announcement is a generous Dyson sale that sees their cult vacuum cleaners reduced by up to $200 and a $250 on a 2-in-1 fan/purifier.

It’s not everyday that you can get your hands on Dyson’s beloved products at such a bargain price, with customers expected to flock to the online checkout in droves. Is this the inspiration you needed to do that housework you’ve been putting off all year? We think so. Plus, when you’ve worked up a sweat from all your hard work – you can cool off with your brand-spanking new fan. Sounds like heaven.

Exact details on the Dyson sale are laid out below. Happy shopping!

READ MORE
When Is Afterpay Day 2021 and What Sales Are Coming?

Dyson V11™ Outsize Pro (Was $1,149, now $949)

Save $200

Dyson V11™ Complete Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Was $1,049, now $899)

Save $200

You’ll also receive a bonus Complete Cleaning Kit valued at $89.

Dyson V8™ Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Was $899, now $699)

Save $200

You’ll also receive a bonus Complete Cleaning Kit valued at $89.

Dyson V7™ Motorhead Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (Was $599, now $399)

Save $200

Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link™ Air Purifier (Was $899, now $649)

Save $250.

This clever device can heat and purify your room, capturing up to 99.95% of germs.

The Dyson sale doesn’t stop there though. Along with generous product discounts, the brand is also offering a ‘gift with purchase’ promotion which sees customers receiving bonus gifts with the purchase of certain items. This offer includes the Dyson Airwrap™ styler and Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer with exact details included below.

  • Buy a Dyson Airwrap™ styler (in Fuchsia or Red) or Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete Long (in Nickel/Fuchsia) and choose two bonus gifts. Gifts include a Dyson Airwrap™ Travel Pouch valued at $79, along with a selection of brushes valued at up to $49.
  • Buy a Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer (in Black/Nickel, Iron/Fuchsia, Black/Purple or Iron/Red) and choose one bonus gift. Gifts include a selection of brushes valued at up to $49.

The Iconic

The Iconic are also having their own Dyson promotion with 15% off two of their most popular items.

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran

Lucy Cocoran is the E-Commerce Editor at PEDESTRIAN.TV, Business Insider, Gizmodo, Kotaku and Lifehacker. She primarily covers lifestyle content, using her industry experience to discuss topics that are of genuine interest to her readers.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.