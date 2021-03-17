Clean up With $200 off Dyson Vacuums During Afterpay Day

Afterpay Day 2021 is shaping up to be one of the biggest and best yet with big name brands slashing prices on their most popular products. The latest announcement is a generous Dyson sale that sees their cult vacuum cleaners reduced by up to $200 and a $250 on a 2-in-1 fan/purifier.

It’s not everyday that you can get your hands on Dyson’s beloved products at such a bargain price, with customers expected to flock to the online checkout in droves. Is this the inspiration you needed to do that housework you’ve been putting off all year? We think so. Plus, when you’ve worked up a sweat from all your hard work – you can cool off with your brand-spanking new fan. Sounds like heaven.

Exact details on the Dyson sale are laid out below. Happy shopping!

READ MORE When Is Afterpay Day 2021 and What Sales Are Coming?

Save $200

Save $200

You’ll also receive a bonus Complete Cleaning Kit valued at $89.

Save $200

You’ll also receive a bonus Complete Cleaning Kit valued at $89.

Save $200

Save $250.

This clever device can heat and purify your room, capturing up to 99.95% of germs.

The Dyson sale doesn’t stop there though. Along with generous product discounts, the brand is also offering a ‘gift with purchase’ promotion which sees customers receiving bonus gifts with the purchase of certain items. This offer includes the Dyson Airwrap™ styler and Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer with exact details included below.

Buy a Dyson Airwrap™ styler (in Fuchsia or Red) or Dyson Airwrap™ styler Complete Long (in Nickel/Fuchsia) and choose two bonus gifts. Gifts include a Dyson Airwrap™ Travel Pouch valued at $79, along with a selection of brushes valued at up to $49.

Buy a Dyson Supersonic™ hairdryer (in Black/Nickel, Iron/Fuchsia, Black/Purple or Iron/Red) and choose one bonus gift. Gifts include a selection of brushes valued at up to $49.

The Iconic

The Iconic are also having their own Dyson promotion with 15% off two of their most popular items.