A Guide on How to Educate Yourself About Transgender Issues

As many of you will now know, actor Elliot Page has publicly announced that he is transgender. In a raw and touching post to Instagram, The Umbrella Academy star revealed his name and shared to fans that his pronouns are he and they.

Page wrote that it felt “remarkable” to “finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self”.

Now, this is certainly not the first time someone in the public eye has openly spoken about their transgender experience: people like Laverne Cox, Indya Moore, Hunter Schafer, NikkieTutorials and iO Tillet Wright are just a few examples of others you may already know.

But this still stands as an important moment for both Page personally, and all of us reading about his journey.

When people speak openly about trans experiences, it creates an incredible opportunity for learning and discussion around the topic. So, if you’d like to educate yourself more on transgender issues, here’s a list of useful resources you can refer to.

Educational websites that touch on trans issues:

There are loads out there. But here is a handful to start off with.

The National LGBTI Health Alliance – this website has lots of information but the Knowledge Hub is a great place to start.

If you’re looking for advice on appropriate terms, (i.e. how to properly refer to trans people and what not to say) GLAAD has a glossary of terms available. In fact, GLAAD has loads of information in general.

UNSW’s The Kirby Institute has also published a paper detailing the findings from their 2018 Australian Trans and Gender Diverse Sexual Health Survey. It touches on where we need to do better in supporting the trans community.

Books that speak on the trans experience:

If you want to learn about the experiences of trans or genderqueer people, pick up a book by those who have lived through these journeys themselves.

Beyond the Gender Binary by Alok Vaid-Menon

A Safe Girl to Love by Casey Plett

This Is How It Always Is by Laurie Frankel

This book is not by a trans writer, but Frankel is the mother of a transgender daughter.

The T Is Not Silent by Andrea Jenkins

Darling Days: A Memoir by iO Tillett Wright

While this book is not strictly about Tillet Wright’s experience as a trans man, the memoir does explore this theme as it travels through the author’s younger years and his experience with sexuality and gender.

Podcasts that cover trans and queer issues:

Trans 20:20s, Studio Voltaire:

Adventures in Time and Gender:

QueerAF:

This podcast touches on Queer experiences of all varieties. Well worth a listen to hear these stories.

Trans stories in film and TV:

The depiction and lack of inclusion of trans people in film and television have been widely criticised for many years. In a recent New York Times article, Erik Piepenburg spoke with a handful of transgender artists about their views on specific films and TV shows – read that here if you’d like to see what they had to say.

However, there are steps being taken in the right direction.

Netflix documentary Disclosure – produced by Laverne Cox seeks – sought to examine the portrayal of transgender people on the screen.

Transhood is another documentary by HBO which covers the experience of trans youths navigating through their journeys.

And as a general guide, please follow the advice of GLAAD in creating a safer more inclusive environment for folx.

On their website, GLAAD writes:

“You can’t tell if someone is transgender just by looking.” “Don’t make assumptions about a transgender person’s sexual orientation.” “If you don’t know what pronouns to use, listen first… If you must ask which pronoun the person uses, start with your own. For example, ‘Hi, I’m Alex and I use the pronouns he and him. What about you?'” “Don’t ask a transgender person what their “real name” is. For some transgender people, being associated with their birth name is a tremendous source of anxiety, or it is simply a part of their life they wish to leave behind. Respect the name a transgender person is currently using…” “Be careful about confidentiality, disclosure, and “outing.” “Respect the terminology a transgender person uses to describe their identity.” “Don’t ask about a transgender person’s genitals, surgical status, or sex life.”

It is also worth pointing out that there are a lot of mental health resources available to trans folx if ever you or someone you love is in need of support. Please contact Lifeline if you need immediate support on 13 11 14. QLife, Intersex Peer Support Australia and Organisation Intersex International are also available to those who may need it.

There are loads more points to remember, and much more listed on GLAAD’s website. Remember, this is just a starting point. But taking those first steps to learn more are so important if we want to become better, more supportive allies.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.