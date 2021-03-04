4 Things You Can Do With Guinness Besides Drink It

Beer is made for drinking, and I would never suggest you don’t drink beer, but there’s no reason you can’t have a Guinness and cook with it too. Below you will find several delicious dishes designed to get the iconic stout into your stomach, all of which should be made with a cold one in hand.



If you’re simply looking ways to drink Guinness more creatively, we have you covered there too. A Guinness float — made by scooping a healthy amount of vanilla ice cream into a pint — is always delicious, but you can also blend it into a milkshake, or top it with bubbly for a surprisingly creamy cocktail.

This article has been updated since its original publication.