Level Up Your Life

Win $US1,000 ($1,291) for Having the Most Creative Face Mask Design

Elizabeth Yuko

Published 4 hours ago: February 28, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:fiction
fictional charactersmasksurgical maskthe mask
Win $US1,000 ($1,291) for Having the Most Creative Face Mask Design
Photo: NatalyaBond, Shutterstock
Facebook may have decided that you shouldn’t see the news, but we think you deserve to be in the know with Lifehacker Australia’s content. To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, hacks and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Lifehacker Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a fix.

The past year has taken us on quite the face mask journey, going from shortages, to DIY creations, to having options from basically every clothing company. And while some people opt for something in a basic black, or a traditional blue surgical mask, others have taken their mask game to the next level, designing and decorating their own takes on the now-essential accessory. If you fall in that category, you may be interested in a contest with a prize of $US1,000 ($1,291) for the most creative face mask. Here’s what to know.

Put Your Mask Over Your Damn Nose

Put Your Mask Over Your Damn Nose

We know that you should be wearing some form of face covering to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. You just should. Don’t argue with me on this.

Read more

How to enter

For some context, the contest is sponsored by EmpireCovers, a company specializing in vehicle covers, and — in their own words, “is no stranger to the fabric shields that provide an extra layer of protection.” (In fact, back in March 2020, they released a tutorial depicting how to turn your car cover into a face mask.)

Entering is pretty straightforward: just fill out this form and submit a photo of yourself wearing your best “mask-terpiece” before 11:59 p.m. EST on March 17, 2021. The following day, the team behind the contest will select up to 50 finalists and create a page where users can cast their vote for their favourite mask. Voting will take place from March 18 to April 2, with a winner being officially declared on April 5.

How to Choose the Best Face Mask for Exercise

How to Choose the Best Face Mask for Exercise

It’s not always fun to exercise in a mask, but sometimes you have to. If you’re potentially going to come close to other people as you work out, or if you’ll be working out indoors, the mask is a must. So let’s talk about how to pick an appropriate mask,...

Read more

At the end of the contest, the person with the most votes will receive a $US1,000 ($1,291) cash prize from EmpireCovers, with a matching donation going to the Barstool Fund to help fund their efforts to support small businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.

More From Lifehacker Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.