Win $US1,000 ($1,291) for Having the Most Creative Face Mask Design

The past year has taken us on quite the face mask journey, going from shortages, to DIY creations, to having options from basically every clothing company. And while some people opt for something in a basic black, or a traditional blue surgical mask, others have taken their mask game to the next level, designing and decorating their own takes on the now-essential accessory. If you fall in that category, you may be interested in a contest with a prize of $US1,000 ($1,291) for the most creative face mask. Here’s what to know.

How to enter

For some context, the contest is sponsored by EmpireCovers, a company specializing in vehicle covers, and — in their own words, “is no stranger to the fabric shields that provide an extra layer of protection.” (In fact, back in March 2020, they released a tutorial depicting how to turn your car cover into a face mask.)

Entering is pretty straightforward: just fill out this form and submit a photo of yourself wearing your best “mask-terpiece” before 11:59 p.m. EST on March 17, 2021. The following day, the team behind the contest will select up to 50 finalists and create a page where users can cast their vote for their favourite mask. Voting will take place from March 18 to April 2, with a winner being officially declared on April 5.

At the end of the contest, the person with the most votes will receive a $US1,000 ($1,291) cash prize from EmpireCovers, with a matching donation going to the Barstool Fund to help fund their efforts to support small businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.