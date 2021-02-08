Where To Watch the Weeknd’s Super Bowl Half-Time Performance if You Missed It Live

As you’re likely aware at this point, the 2021 Super Bowl is done and dusted for another year. You may have watched it live, or you may have missed it entirely, considering it kicked off in the middle of a Monday for us Aussies.

If you fall into that second camp, you may be wondering where you can find all the highlights of the event. Good news for you, there is the option to watch back the game in full through sports streaming services.

Where can I find the highlights?

However, if you just want quick bites of the best bits, you’ll probably find YouTube and Twitter are going to be your best friends today. The NFL’s official YouTube channel has shared clips of the best parts of the game for you to enjoy here. Don’t worry, I won’t include any spoilers. But be warned: many of these clips from the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers showdown give away the results right off the bat.

How can I watch The Weeknd’s performance?

Once again, NFL’s official YouTube channel is a good spot to find free access to the half-time show. The Weeknd’s full performance, which featured hits like ‘Can’t Feel My Face’ and ‘Blinding Lights’ can be found here:

Clips have also been shared to Twitter if you’re only after a taster:

Why was everyone wearing bandages on their faces?

If you’ve watched The Weeknd’s performance, you may have noticed that all of his dancers wore bandages over their faces. It was kind of terrifying.

Fans of The Weeknd will likely know that the musician has used bandages as a part of his art before. During the AMAs, he used makeup and bandages on his face to give off the impression he had undergone plastic surgery. On this move, he told Variety, “The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated.”

So, I suppose that trend was laced through his Super Bowl half-time show, too.