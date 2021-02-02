Buy That Sexy Lingerie for Yourself – Here’s Where to Get It

Let’s get one thing straight. Lingerie does not need to be reserved for a special event. If you wake up in the morning and feel like wearing the sexiest, laciest, most extravagant underwear set you own, that’s more than reason enough to pop it on.

But if the idea of a romantic-themed day (whatever that means for you) has you feeling inspired to upgrade your lingerie collection, all power to you.

I for one think buying underwear is always a good time, so why not grab yourself something particularly special in the name of loving on yourself.

If that sounds like your kind of thing, check out this list of lingerie brands I’ve pulled together below.

Lovehoney:

These guys have quite the collection available. From babydolls to boxers, there’s a wide range of sexy AF lingerie options for all kinds of bodies. Sizes span from 8 to 24 here, too.

Their Fifty Shades of Grey set (priced at $109.95), Plus Size Sweetheart White Heart Pattern Babydoll Set ($44.95) and Sweetheart White Heart Pattern Boxer Shorts ($19.95) are a few standouts from the bunch.

Homebodii:

Australian-designed with a collection that ranges from frilly edges to sleek and simple, these guys have some seriously elegant options. Would you look at that bodysuit? How could you not be feeling yourself in that?

The Iconic:

From Heidi Klum to Calvin Klein, The Iconic has all the brands you know and love, so if you’re after something simple like these Calvin Klein briefs for $29.95 or something extra like this Cassiopee Bodysuit by Simone Perele for $179.95, your needs will be more than met.

For Your Bits:

For Your Bits is great not only because it stocks beautiful underwear, but it offers useful information on sizing and sustainability. Education and lingerie? Yes, please.

Also, the Daisy Bikini Brief by Saturday The Label is absolutely adorable ($45).

Souszy:

This online retailer stocks lingerie options from all over the world. Sizes span between 6 and 18 (this does depend on the item, I’m afraid) and they have a fun collection of mesh sets that are well worth a peek.

Catch.com.au:

With a solid collection from Pleasure State, along with a bunch of particularly eye-catching teddies, Catch has quite the range of lingerie options.

Check out this suspender for $29.99, and Black Teddy Lace Bodysuit for $31.99 as a start.

Aruke:

If you want something a little more high-end, I’d suggest taking a look at Aruke. They have a range of silk nighties that’ll make you feel rich.

Kat the Label:

I just bought something off here myself and it’s seriously beautiful. This brand’s designs are simple and sexy and they are incredibly soft to the touch. The Annie set in red is $85 if you’re after a classic Valentine’s Day look.

