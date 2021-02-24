What’s New on Netflix U.S. in March 2021

In the absence of broadly appealing new films and TV series (no Oscar hopefuls this month, I’m afraid), Netflix appears to be looking to the podcast market to figure out how to keep its massive subscriber base happy. Its new offerings in March include a host of documentary series and specials that I would totally listen to, were they podcasts. Will I watch? Well, I will not. (I haven’t even seen Ted Lasso yet.) But you might.

Editor’s Note: This list refers to content available on the U.S. version of Netflix, which can be accessed through the use of a VPN. Some content will differ from the Australian version.

Operation: Varsity Blues (March 17) is sure to draw eyeballs, fascinated as we all were by the college admissions scandal that toppled such titans of culture as Felicity Huffman, Aunt Becky from Full House, and the fashion mogul who once designed a paper towel holder I bought at Target. Everyone is still pissed at the way these already-hads manipulated a system already weighted in their favour to get their kids into “good” colleges, and with good cause.

Murder Among the Mormons (March 3) is the kind of lightly exploitative true-crime story that seems like it already was a podcast you subscribed to last year but forgot to listen to. It delves into a rash of bombings that terrorised Salt Lake City in the mid-1980s.

And an inspiring story of perseverance in the Hoop Dreams mould, Last Chance U: Basketball (March 10) is a spinoff from Netflix’s long-running series Last Chance U. It shifts the focus from football to collegiate basketball players who have struggled in their lives and studies and must play at the junior college level if they hope to get back into Division play.

If you prefer some more fiction in your TV viewing diet, I’m personally excited to see how well the Pacific Rim film series translates to anime in Pacific Rim: The Black, launching March 4 (giant robots in anime? It just might work!). The Irregulars (March 26) has great Buffy/Sabrina potential: a series about young paranormal crime fighters based on Sherlock Holmes’ famed “Baker Street Irregulars.”And then there’s Moxie (March 3), a dramedy film about a girl who launches a ‘zine to expose the sexism at her high school, which sounds pretty culturally relevant and is also the directorial debut of one Amy Poehler.

Here’s everything else coming to and leaving Netflix in March 2021.

What’s coming to Netflix in March 2021

Coming Soon (no date announced)

March 1

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell — Netflix Documentary

Batman Begins (2005)

Blanche Gardin: Bonne Nuit Blanche (2021)

Crazy, Stupid, Love (2011)

Dances with Wolves (1990)

DC Super Hero Girls: Season 1

I Am Legend (2007)

Invictus (2009)

Jason X (2001)

Killing Gunther (2017)

LEGO Marvel Spider-Man: Vexed by Venom (2019)

Nights in Rodanthe (2008)

Power Rangers Beast Morphers: S2

Rain Man (1988)

Step Up: Revolution (2012)

Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny (2006)

The Dark Knight (2008)

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

Training Day (2001)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Year One (2009)

March 2

Black or White (2014)

Word Party: Season 5 — Netflix Family

March 3

Moxie — Netflix Film

Murder Among the Mormons — Netflix Documentary

Parker (2013)

Safe Haven (2013)

March 4

Pacific Rim: The Black — Netflix Anime

March 5

March 8

Bombay Begums — Netflix Original (India)

Bombay Rose — Netflix Film (France)

March 9

March 10

March 11

The Block Island Sound (2020)

Coven of Sisters — Netflix Film (Spain)

March 12

March 14

Audrey (2020)

March 15

Bakugan: Armoured Alliance

The BFG (2016)

The Last Blockbuster (2020)

The Lost Pirate Kingdom — Netflix Original

Zero Chill — Netflix Family (Great Britain)

March 16

March 17

March 18

B: The Beginning Succession — Netflix Anime ????????

Cabras da Peste — Netflix Film (Brazil)

Deadly Illusions (2021)

The Fluffy Movie (2014)

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American — Netflix Comedy Special

Skylines (2020)

March 19

March 20

Jiu Jitsu (2020)

March 22

Navillera — Netflix Original (South Korea)

Philomena (2013)

March 23

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning — Netflix Comedy Special (South Africa)

March 24

Seaspiracy — Netflix Documentary

Who Killed Sara? — Netflix Original (Mexico)

March 25

Caught by a Wave — Netflix Film (Italy)

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood — Netflix Anime

Millennials: Season 3

Secret Magic Control Agency — Netflix Family (Russia)

March 26

A Week Away — Netflix Film (Trailer)

Bad Trip — Netflix Film

Big Time Rush: Seasons 1-4

Croupier (1998)

The Irregulars — Netflix Original (Great Britain)

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop — Netflix Original

Nailed It!: Double Trouble — Netflix Original

March 29

Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom (2013)

Rainbow High: Season 1

March 30

7 Yards: The Chris Norton Story (2020)

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire — Netflix Family (Great Britain)

March 31

At Eternity’s Gate (2018)

Haunted: Latin America — Netflix Original

What’s leaving Netflix in March 2021

Leaving March 3

Rectify: Seasons 1-4

Leaving March 7

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 8

Apollo 18 (2011)

The Young Offenders (2016)

Leaving March 9

November Criminals (2017)

The Boss’s Daughter (2015)

Leaving March 10

Last Ferry (2019)

Summer Night (2019)

Leaving March 13

Spring Breakers (2012)

The Outsider (2019)

Leaving March 14

Aftermath (2017)

Marvel & ESPN Films Present: 1 of 1: Genesis

The Assignment (2016)

The Student (2017)

Leaving March 15

Chicken Little (2005)

Leaving March 16

Deep Undercover: Collections 1-3

Love Dot Com: The Social Experiment (2019)

Silver Linings Playbook (2012)

Leaving March 17

All About Nina (2018)

Come and Find Me (2016)

Leaving March 20

Conor McGregor: Notorious (2017)

Leaving March 22

Agatha and the Truth of Murder (2018)

I Don’t Know How She Does It (2011)

Leaving March 24

USS Indianapolis: Men of Courage (2016)

Leaving March 25

Blood Father (2016)

The Hurricane Heist (2018)

Leaving March 26

Ghost Rider (2007)

Leaving March 27

Domino (2019)

Leaving March 30

Extras: Seasons 1-2

Killing Them Softly (2012)

London Spy: Season 1

The House That Made Me: Seasons 1-3

Leaving March 31