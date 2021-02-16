What We Already Know About Season 2 of Bridgerton [UPDATE]

Good morrow dear Bridgerton fans! Make haste because we have some thrilling news for thee. Okay, enough of the old English thing. You get the picture.

If you have powered through the first season of the Shonda Rhimes-produced hit series Bridgerton (a couple of times), we have a few updates on the show that will give you a kick. Starting with the news that we have a new love-interest confirmed for one of your Bridgerton siblings.

What’s next for Bridgerton?

As you likely know, the series is based on a collection of novels that focus on each of the eight Bridgerton children. The first series started with Daphne’s story (anyone else find it annoying that it’s not in alphabetical order?), and there is enthusiasm to create seasons around each of the books.

As Harpers Bazaar reports, the show’s creator Van Dusen told Collider:

“The first season was primarily about Daphne and her love story with Simon. But, this being a family of eight children and there being eight books, I would love to be able to focus and really tell stories and love stories for all the Bridgerton siblings. For each character, for sure. I would love that.”

While we can’t be certain about all eight books, Netflix announced on the morning of January 22 that hell yeah, baby – we’re getting a second season.

Via a letter from Lady Whistledown herself, Netflix shared news of the impending season and stated that “the incomparable cast of Bridgerton will return to production in Spring of 2021″ (that would be Northern Hemisphere spring FYI).

What will Bridgerton season 2 be about?

The second book in the series is titled The Viscount Who Loved Me, and follows Anthony Bridgerton’s journey to finding love. If you watched season one you’ll know that Anthony messed around with Siena for a long time, and was eventually left heartbroken by their incompatibility (though their chemistry was off the charts).

In the novel, Anthony lands himself a lady who he feels is wife-appropriate, but things get all kinds of messy when her sister, Kate Sheffield, starts causing problems. Sexy, sexy problems.

In the above-mentioned letter we received from Lady Whistledown, she confirmed that the second season will indeed focus on Lord Anthony Bridgerton who “intends to dominate the social season”. (Gah! I’m so excited.)

Who is Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s love interest going to be?

Deadline has exclusively revealed that season two’s leading lady has been confirmed. Simone Ashley (known for her roles in Sex Education and Because the Night) has been cast in the role of Kate for the season. The outlet describes her as “a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included”. If the show follows the storyline of the book, Kate is will be the sister of Anthony Bridgerton’s expected bride, as we covered above, which will unleash hell on high society. Don’t you just love it?

Will Regé-Jean Page be there?

By the statement given by Netflix mentioning the “incomparable cast” it can be assumed that Daphne and the Duke will remain in the series as supporting characters. Page has himself theorised that it would be interesting to explore their lives as they grow through marriage.

He told TV Guide:

“They get married very young. They still have a lot of growing to do. They have a lot to do, and I think it’ll always be fun to watch them do that together.”

So, yes you’ll probably get to see him a fair bit.

What should I do while I wait for news of Bridgerton season 2?

