What Is Mushroom Coffee and Why You Should Make the Switch

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

For most of us, a coffee in the morning is a must. Seriously, hook it into my veins and give me life. And while your average bean is good for a morning cup of joe, come 3 pm you usually need another caffeine kick, but want to avoid downing another cup. Cue: Mushroom coffee. Coffee drinkers new favourite spin-off with only half the caffeine!

What is mushroom coffee?

Mushroom coffee is just like your regular brew only blended with medicinal mushroom extracts like Reishi, Chaga and Lion’s Mane, both of which have been used for thousands of years in Chinese medicine. It’s said to have more health benefits and half the amount of caffeine.

What are the benefits of mushroom coffee?

While there is a lot of claims around the benefits of mushroom coffee, they should all be taken with a grain of salt as there are very few studies to back it up. However, it’s said to help enhance energy, improve focus sans jitters, assist memory function and better your quality of sleep.

Mushroom coffee vs regular coffee

Mushroom coffee typically contains half the amount of caffeine as regular coffee does. So if you’re someone who gets the shakes from a regular cup of joe, it could be worth making the switch. You’ll still get a caffeine hit and the usual benefits of a brew, just without some of the negatives.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up the best mushroom coffee blends, powders and teas so you can give it a whirl.

READ MORE 5 Smart Mugs for Those Who Don't Scull Their Coffee

GANOHERB Ganoderma Lucidum Coffee, $21.45

FOUR SIGMATIC Adaptogen Coffee Mix With Tulsi & Ashwagandha, $23.95

Teelixir Mushroom Raw Cacao Latte, $22.49

FOUR SIGMATIC Mushroom Elixir Mix with Chaga, $49.95

Teelixir Mushroom Turmeric Latte, $24.95