What Does Life in a Tiny House Look Like?

LH: What advice would you give to people who are also thinking of going down the Tiny House route?

YP: Have a very thorough idea of what you want and why you want to go tiny before you start building. Really think about what motivates you and look at alternatives. We love our new life, but it is not for everyone.

Have a think about what you can and want to build yourself. The more you get involved in the building process the better. My partner helped our builder out a couple of days and it is so good to understand how everything fits and works together. Also, the more you get involved the more individual and to your needs and wishes your house will be – and you’ll feel a lot more at home straight away.

We found the perfect builder, but there are others who were not so lucky. So be very careful, do your due diligence and ensure you have a good contract in place that protects you in case of any issues.

Other than that, follow your dreams and keep a positive outlook.