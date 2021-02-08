Use a Hair Tie to Hang a Towel Your Kid Can Reach

For small children, even the most basic tasks around the home can be a challenge. This is at least partly because homes are built to be used most efficiently by an average-sized adult — everything from the countertops and sinks to the toilets and doorknobs are placed at a height that best suits our comfort, which often means they’re too high for little kids to comfortably reach. In the case of a too-high hand towel rack, that can mean a towel is repeatedly pulled down, used, and then discarded in the sink or on the floor.

But when annoyance hit its peak, one parent in our Offspring Facebook group came up with a solution to that. Ashley and her husband, John, were — and I quote — “frustrated out of our minds with wet hand towels in the sink.” So John grabbed a hair tie, and a solution was born:

Photo: Ashley Knoy

The trick here is to have one end of the towel hang down lower so that little hands are more inclined to dry themselves rather than yank to pull the towel down to their height. And if you’re afraid this method will result in a small child yanking the entire towel holder from the wall, Ashley tells our group:

Our hair tie is not very tight and we keep a small end so if pulled hard enough, it will just come undone. Every once in a while, I do have to pull it back up a bit. I suppose if you had a hair tie that was very tight, that might be a problem and [with] a motivated kid, you might have a dry wall repair on your hands. You know your kid(s); proceed with caution.

But, “you know your kids; proceed with caution,” is basically the line I should add at the end of every Lifehacker post.