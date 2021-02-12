52 Ideas for Your Ultimate Sex-Focused Bucket List

Bucket lists are by no means are new craze. They’ve been around forever; reminding people that they should their lives to the fullest. YOLO, if you will.
And while most of these babies contain items like “climb to base camp,” “learn to dance salsa,” and “finish that book on my bedside table” few of them (I assume) include more intimate goals.
Sexual exploration is an important part of our lives (if you’re into it, of course) so why not create a sex bucket list for yourself, too.
Need some inspiration? We’ve got an idea… or 50.
Just remember that with any sexual encounter, consent should always be at the forefront of your mind. Communication is the key partnered to sex, especially when experimentation is involved.
Even the most adventurous of us won’t have tried everything, so to help inspire your own sexy bucket lists, Lovehoney’s forum members have spilled the beans about the toys, scenarios and kinks they’re keen to explore.
Here are 52 ideas – one to try every week for a whole year! We’ve broken down the list into separate subcategories to make your life easier.
Enjoy!
“I want a [insert sex toy]”
From luxury toys to lingerie worth your entire month’s salary.
1. Sex swing
2. Genital piercing
3. Sex machine
5. Super expensive set of sexy lingerie
6. Lelo toy for every day of the week
Trying new things
Sexy scenarios and new ways to play (whether you’re paired up or solo)
7. Taking sexy photos
8. Anal gaping (anal play where the anus remains open for an extended period of time)
9. Squirting (female ejaculation)
10. Being blindfolded
11. Tantric sex
12. Food in the bedroom (also known as “sploshing”)
13. Watersports (urinating on, or being urinated on by, a partner)
14. Role play as people we know
15. Pegging
16. Foot play
17. Double or triple penetration
18. Being a ‘sugar baby’ (a partner in a relationship with a sugar daddy or mama)
19. Fisting
20. Sex with someone of the same sex
21. Going to a sex show with a partner
22. Converting a room of the house into a playroom (eat your heart out, Christian Grey)
Adding a third (or fourth) person
Involve an enthusiastic extra or embrace your inner exhibitionist.
23. Having a threesome/foursome
24. Having sex with another couple watching
25. Cuckolding (where a man watches his partner have sex with another man or men, or ‘cuckqueening’ if the genders are flipped)
26. Watching another couple have sex
Embark on a BDSM adventure
Dip your toe into the world of bondage or indulge in impact play.
27. Shibari (Japanese rope bondage)
28. Going to a fetish club
29. Being a dom for the weekend
30. Suspension (a form of bondage where a bound person is hung from one or more overhead suspension points)
31. Hiring a dungeon for the day
32. Exploring submission/dominance with a partner
Take things outside the bedroom
Explore public play with remote control toys or enjoy open air adventures (always avoid anything that might land you in hot water!)
33. Wearing vibrating panties in public
34. Medical fetish
35. Going on a date wearing a cock cage
Sex on…
36. A trampoline
37. A boat
38. The hood of a car
39. On a bale of hay
40. A beach
41. A forest floor
Sex in…
42. A sauna
43. A plane
44. A lift
45. A dungeon
46. An open field
47. A castle
48. A pool or hot tub
At…
49. A party
50. A festival
51. A swingers club
Sex under…
52. The Northern Lights
Cecile Sharpe is a blogger and sex expert who writes for Lovehoney Australia. You can see a list of their best-selling products here.
This article has been updated since its original publication.