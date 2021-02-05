The Toy That Gives You a Second Penis, and Whole New Type of Orgasm

In news that will likely catch the attention of anyone with a penis, a brand new kind of sex toy has been brought to our attention. The balldo has been described as the “world’s first ball dildo” and has been designed to act as a second penis for anyone with testicles.

In a statement shared on the crafty new device, the balldo team has shared that the toy’s “game-changing and patented design allows users to attach the sheath-like silicone device over their testicles, emulating the shape of a penis and allowing them to be inserted into an orifice”.

What the hell?

Now, as wild as this sounds (at first) the toy actually does offer an incredible pathway in the market of men’s (and people with penises’) sex toys. Not only is it a new take penetrative sex, but it also has the added benefit of helping to extend the length of your partnered sex sessions – if you so choose. And for those who struggle with erectile dysfunction, this can act as a new and satisfying sexual alternative.

A new kind of orgasm

What’s more, the balldo team has shared that the device actually allows for a new kind of orgasm for people with penises. Aptly named the “ballgasm,” this kind of climax comes from using your testicles for penetrative sex, along with the sensation of the toy pushing against the base of the penis.

Jerry Davies, CEO and co-founder of balldo explained in a statement:

“The ballgasm experience is unique in that the wearer is able to orgasm purely from stimulation via the balldo – even if the penis is completely untouched and not inserted or stimulated in any way” he said. “In addition, when the balls are inside your partner the brain is unable to distinguish where the stimulation is coming from, it actually feels as if your penis is inside your partner when it actually isn’t! – this leads to a whole range of very unusual sensations to share with your partner.”

Fascinating, right? And when you consider that the skin in this part of the body is home to a whole heap of pleasurable nerve-endings, it seems only natural to want to take full advantage of that with a new kind of toy.

So, how does it work?

There’s a lovely little animated guide to using the balldo on their website (you can check that out here). But in essence, all you need to do is:

1. Make sure you’re hairless down there and lube up.

2. Stretch your balldo over the jewels.

3. Then stretch the spacer ring(s) over the top.

4. Go forth, and enjoy.

Oh, and if you’re wondering about the experience of the partner experiencing the toy, the balldo team describe the sensation as similar to a regular dildo, with the added benefit of “warm bits”.

Where can I get one?

The balldo is not readily available just yet – it’s still in the crowdfunding days – but the device is internationally patent-pending so there’s a chance it’ll soon be the next big thing for the sex industry.

Ain’t technology a hoot?

