Tech Sales: The Best Deals from Samsung, Apple, Amazon and More

Stephanie Nuzzo

Published 6 hours ago: February 19, 2021 at 12:42 pm
Getty
It’s Friday friends, and man are we glad the end of the week is here. Not only because it means a glass of vino is patiently waiting for us, no. We’re glad because we’re bringing you the best available tech sales today and who doesn’t love a bargain?

From mobile phones to headphones and internet deals, we’ve collected the best available deals in the tech space; ready for you to enjoy.

Check out some of our favourites below.

Mobile phone deals

Samsung sale

samsung galaxy s21 plans australia
Image: Samsung

Telstra is offering a $480 discount on the newly released Galaxy S21 Ultra, which works out to be a $20 per month saving on a 24-month plan. Plans start at $112 per month with 40GB.

iPhone 12 deal

Telstra is also slinging a solid deal for those keen on getting themselves an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. If you register to get the new phone, they’ll throw in free Beats Flex. This deal is valid until March 1, 2021.

Best internet deals

There’s a solid selection of deals available on internet plans at the moment. SpinTel comes in at the cheapest at $74 per month for your first six months on a NBN 100 plan.

Apple sales

(Photo by Alex Tai/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Apple AirPod deal

Apple AirPods Pro – $315 (down from $399)

Massager sales

RENPHO Massage Gun – Save $20 with Amazon coupon

Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager – $199.99 (save $30)

Dashcam deals

Uniden’s iGO CAM 65R$154.95, down from $279.95

Garmin 010-02231-11 Dash Cam 56– $213.95, save 23%

Smart home device sales

Google home sale

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen)– $44, save $35

Google Home Max – $338, save $111

Amazon deals

amazon smart home
Image: Amazon

Echo Dot and Fire Stick Bundle – $89 (save $29)

Gaming deals

PS5 Controller Dual Charging Station – $29.99 (down from $39.99)

SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset – $182.77 (down from $339)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – $69 (down for $99.95)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – $69 (down for $99.95)

Ghost of Tsushima – $65 (down from $99.95)

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) – $59 (down from $89.95)

