It’s Friday friends, and man are we glad the end of the week is here. Not only because it means a glass of vino is patiently waiting for us, no. We’re glad because we’re bringing you the best available tech sales today and who doesn’t love a bargain?
From mobile phones to headphones and internet deals, we’ve collected the best available deals in the tech space; ready for you to enjoy.
Check out some of our favourites below.
Mobile phone deals
Samsung sale
Telstra is offering a $480 discount on the newly released Galaxy S21 Ultra, which works out to be a $20 per month saving on a 24-month plan. Plans start at $112 per month with 40GB.
iPhone 12 deal
Telstra is also slinging a solid deal for those keen on getting themselves an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro. If you register to get the new phone, they’ll throw in free Beats Flex. This deal is valid until March 1, 2021.
Best internet deals
There’s a solid selection of deals available on internet plans at the moment. SpinTel comes in at the cheapest at $74 per month for your first six months on a NBN 100 plan.
More on internet deals here.
Apple sales
Apple AirPod deal
Apple AirPods Pro – $315 (down from $399)
Massager sales
RENPHO Massage Gun – Save $20 with Amazon coupon
Breo iSee Electric Eye Massager – $199.99 (save $30)
Dashcam deals
Uniden’s iGO CAM 65R – $154.95, down from $279.95
Garmin 010-02231-11 Dash Cam 56– $213.95, save 23%
Smart home device sales
Google home sale
Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker (2nd Gen)– $44, save $35
Google Home Max – $338, save $111
Amazon deals
Echo Dot and Fire Stick Bundle – $89 (save $29)
Gaming deals
PS5 Controller Dual Charging Station – $29.99 (down from $39.99)
SteelSeries Arctis 7 headset – $182.77 (down from $339)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4) – $69 (down for $99.95)
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS5) – $69 (down for $99.95)
Ghost of Tsushima – $65 (down from $99.95)
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (PS5) – $59 (down from $89.95)
