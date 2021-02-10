Sex Songs: The Most Popular Tunes To Get It on To

Curating the perfect atmosphere for a spicy session in the bedroom is a delicate art. Beyond givens like a tidy space and clean sheets, there’s probably no element as important to this process as music.

Most people will have encountered a sex playlist at some point in their lives. After all, what’s better than some solid tunes to set the *mood*?

But what are the most popular tunes that people like to make sweet, sweet love to? The team at On Buy (UK) sat down and analysed some 500 sex-related playlists on Spotify – which they found by searching terms like sex, sexual, ‘peach emoji’ and horny (among other suggestive terms and emojis) – and they pulled together a list of the most commonly-featured songs. The results are, well… nasty.

Here are the top 20 songs y’all like to listen to when getting it on.

1. WAP – Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion (197 appearances)

2. Often – The Weeknd (186 appearances)

3. Pony – Ginuwine (175 appearances)

4. Birthday Sex – Jeremih (169 appearances)

5. Sex With Me – Rihanna (164 appearances)

6 Body Party – Ciara (158 appearances)

7. I See Red – Everybody Loves an Outlaw (147 appearances)

8. Love Is a Bitch – Two Feet (146 appearances)

9. Good For You – Selena Gomez, A$AP Rocky (140 appearances)

10. Acquainted – The Weeknd (138 appearances)

11. Wicked Games – The Weeknd (135 appearances)

12. Wet The Bed – Chris Brown, Ludacris (129 appearances)

13. Na Na – Trey Songz (127 appearances)

14. The Take – Tory Lanez, Chris Brown (122 appearances)

15. Planez – Jeremih, J. Cole (118 appearances)

16. First F*ck – 6LACK, Jhené Aiko (115 appearances)

17. Go F*ck Yourself – Two Feet (111 appearances)

18. thank u, next – Ariana Grande (103 appearances)

19. Make Up Sex – SoMo (99 appearances)

20. Talking Body – Tove Lo (94 appearances)

According to On Buy, there were about 45,000 in the 500 featured playlists and these 20 were the most popular among that ginormous list.

Do you agree with the top sex songs here? Let us know in the comments if you think there’s a sexy, sexy tune that should have made the cut.