Sennheiser’s Momentum Headphones Are 50% off Today

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon are running a sale on Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless Headphones, discounting them by an impressive 50% off their RRP – from $499, down to $249.

There’s one catch: you have to be a Prime member to get this deal. However, Amazon does offer a free 30 day trial for Prime, so you can always sign up, buy the headphones and then give your subscription the flick afterwards.

Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentums are lightweight wireless earbuds with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one one of the best performing products on the market.

You can get 7 hours of playback from Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that are available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but at half off, this is an offer you can’t refuse.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Sennheiser’s high end Momentum noise cancelling wireless headphones are also on sale for Prime members. These headphones are currently going for $399, down from $599 – so you’ll save $200 off the RRP.

These over ear Momentum are one of the best sounding headphones currently available on the market. If you consider yourself an audiophile, you won’t be disappointed by these. The quality and clarity of audio playback is incredible, with well performing active noise cancellation to boot. They’re quick to pair via Bluetooth, and maintain a strong connection.

If the Momentums are a bit out of your price range and earbuds aren’t your thing, you can also pick up a pair of Sennheiser’s 450BT noise cancelling wireless headphones for $179, down from $299. The Sennheiser’s 450BT are solid mid-level headphones, and a good bargain for the price. Again, this deal is only available if you’re a Prime member.

There are a few other Sennheiser headphones on sale today too. The discounted products include:

There’s also a few deals going for the range of EPOS/Sennheiser gaming headsets. Both the GSP 350 and GSP 550 gaming headsets are on sale. The 350 has had its price slashed by $120, and is now going for a steal at $99, while the 550 has been reduced by a huge $200 down to $199. Both of these premium headsets come with a Dolby 7.1 surround sound feature, and connect to your PC via USB.

The GSP 601 gaming headset is on sale for $229, so you can save $90 off the RRP. This headset has some impressive noise isolation, and uses a 3.5mm input jack, so you can connect it to your console (including the PS5 and Xbox Series X).

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.