Level Up Your Life

Optus Has Slashed Its 500GB Phone Plan by Almost Half

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 60 mins ago: February 2, 2021 at 1:13 pm -
Filed to:deals
optusphone plans
Optus Has Slashed Its 500GB Phone Plan by Almost Half
Image: The Matrix Reloaded
At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’re someone who is constantly capping your data, this might be the answer to your prayers. Optus are currently offering a deal on their 500GB SIM plan, where you’ll only have to pay $65 per month, instead of the normal $119.

This deal lasts for the first 12-months you’re with Optus, which means you’ll only pay $780 during that period, as opposed to the $1,428 you’d spend if you were paying at full price. That’s a total saving of $648 during the aforementioned deal period.

You can check out the deal on Optus’ 500GB plan here:

This offer is available to both new and old Optus customers, and is available until March 1, so you’ve got a little bit of time to mull over whether or not it’s the right fit for you. But considering the impressive savings you’ll get from this plan, it’s a pretty attractive offer.

Once those first 12-months with Optus end, your monthly bill will jump back up to $119. This Optus plan is also contract free, so once that discount period has ended, you’re free to pack up your things and head to another plan or provider.

This Optus SIM plan also has network priority, along with 10GB of roaming data.

READ MORE
Australia's Best NBN Plans, Ranked By Speed

If you want to pair this new plan with a handset, you can check out a few options below. If you pick up this SIM plan while you’re paying off a new phone, you’ll also be able to bump it down to a cheaper SIM plan once the deal period ends.

How does it stack up against other SIM plans with the same amount of data? There aren’t that many out there. Vodafone have a 200GB data plan for $55 per month, but for an extra $10 you’ll get more than double the data if you go with Optus.

More From Lifehacker Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Lifehacker to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.