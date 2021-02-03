Affordable NBN Plans That Cost Less Than $60 a Month

Entry-level NBN plans aren’t as common as they used to be, with many providers focusing on pricier products with high speeds and unlimited data. These plans aren’t for everyone. Not everyone wants or needs an expensive NBN plan, of course.

What if you just want to binge a little Netflix without paying for more than it feels like you’re using? What if you don’t have the need for speed? Fortunately, there are still plenty of options if you’re looking for a cheaper NBN plan. Here’s a look at what less than $60 per month will get you.

NBN 25 plans under $60



If you’re after a more affordable NBN plan, you may need to make some trade-offs. You’ll typically need to sacrifice your download speed or your data allowance, which is why we’re starting with NBN 25 plans. They’re the easiest way to get an NBN plan under $60.

Tangerine has one of the cheapest unlimited NBN 25 plans around right now. You’ll pay $44.90 per month for your first six months, and then $59.90 per month thereafter. The plan is contract-free so you can leave whenever, and it also comes with a 14-day risk-free trial. If you’re not happy within your first fortnight, Tangerine will give you a full refund of your plan fees. Tangerine’s discount is available until February 28.

SpinTel has a similar deal where you’ll pay $49 per month for your first six months, and then $59.95. This gets you a NBN 25 plan with unlimited data. If you want to stick to a sub-$50 price point after your discount expires, SpinTel also has a 100GB NBN 25 plan for $49.95 per month if you can make do with a smaller allowance.

Superloop is also offering a discount on NBN 25 plans, where you’ll pay $54.95 for your first six months and $59.95 per month thereafter. This deal is available until July 31.

MATE and MyRepublic both have unlimited data NBN 25 plans for under $60 per month that aren’t subject to promotional pricing. The pair of plans are priced at $59 per month, with MATE reporting slightly faster typical evening speeds.

If you go with MATE, you can save a further $10 per month by also picking up one of the telco’s SIM-only plans for your phone. MATE’s mobile plans are powered by the Telstra network and start at $20 per month with 5GB. The $25 per month plan with 18GB is a much better deal, however.

If bundling is your jam, you may want to consider Vodafone. Vodafone is currently offering an unlimited NBN 25 plan for $55 per month for your first six months and then $65 per month thereafter. While that’s a little bit pricier, Vodafone offers a 5% discount on your total monthly bill for every additional postpaid service on your account, up to a maximum of 20% if you have five services. This includes mobile, mobile broadband, and tablet plans.

NBN 50 plans under $60



Your options become a little more limited if you’re looking for a NBN 50 plan under $60 per month.

Tangerine is one of the cheapest options under $60 per month thanks to a promotional discount. You’ll pay $54.90 per month for your first six months, and $69.90 per month thereafter. Once again, the plan is contract-free, so you can always leave when the discount runs out.

Belong has an unlimited data NBN 50 plan for $55 per month, however there’s a catch. While it’s technically an NBN 50 plan, speeds are capped to 30Mbps. That’s a little bit better than NBN 25, but a good much slower than an NBN 50 plan – even during peak hours.

You’ll need to sign a 12-month contract to get this one, but Belong will throw in $80 of mobile credit to use if you also feel like changing phone plans. If you’d prefer to go contract-free, you can pay $60 per month instead. You’ll also need to pay a $60 modem fee.

There are also a whole host of other providers with promotional discounts that bring their plans in under $60 per month for your initial six-month period.

SpinTel is the cheapest at full price, offering $59 per month for your first six months and $64.95 per month thereafter. Superloop follows with $59.95 per month for your first six months and $69.95 per month thereafter. And Internode is the most expensive at full price, charging $59.99 per month for your first six months, and $79.99 per month thereafter.

In every case, you’re able to leave as soon as your discount runs out – Internode does make you stay for the entire initial six-month period, however. And of course, when can always swap to another discounted provider as soon as your introductory pricing expires.

Dodo also has its own promotional discount: you’ll pay $60 per month for your first six months, and $70 per month thereafter. However, Dodo will cut a further $10 from your bill if you bundle your NBN with its gas and energy.

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia’s phone and internet comparison website.