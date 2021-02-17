iinet Has Just Slashed All Prepaid Plans by 50%

Can you not be trusted with mobile data and, despite your best efforts, are always capping it? If you’re sick and tired of paying extra for more data, a prepaid plan might be the answer to your solution – especially if you can get a great deal on a plan that’s good value for money and gives you decent amount of data. Lucky for you, iiNet is currently offering a 50% discount off all of its prepaid mobile plans.

iiNet’s discounted prepaid plans

If you’re not a big data user, you can get a decent 14GB of data for $12.50 per recharge. However, if you’re willing to spend an extra $2.50 per recharge, you can bump up that data to an impressive 25GB.

For $20 per recharge you can get 30GB of data each month. That’s only a $5 and 5GB difference from the $15 per month plan, so unless you really need that extra data you might be better off sticking with the 25GB plan.

This 50% discount lasts for your first six recharges with iiNet, so you can save yourself $59.94 to $119.94, depending on which plan you take. Each recharge lasts a month, so if you’re smart with your data usage you can get these discounted prepaid plans for six months. And since these are prepaid plans, you’re free to swap to a different provider once the deal period has ended.

How do iiNet’s prepaid plans compare to other mobile plans?

When compared to other mobile phone plans, both of iiNet’s 14GB and 25GB prepaid plans offer the best value on the market. Most other mobile phone plans within the 14GB to 25GB data range sit within the monthly price of $19.80 to $25.

You can check out how iiNet’s 14GB prepaid phone plan compares to its competitors within a similar data range in the table below.