How To Watch the 2021 Australian Open Matches Live

The 2021 Australian Open is finally here, friends. Despite kicking off with tournament delays and some controversial attitudes to mandatory hotel quarantine, Australia’s largest tennis event has arrived, with athletes taking to the court this morning (February 8) from 11:00 am AEDT.

If you’re hoping to follow along with the excitement of this, slightly different-looking Australian Open event, here’s everything you need to know.

Where can I watch Australian Open matches?

As the ABC has reported, Channel Nine is your go-to venue for live Australian Open match broadcasting. The network will be airing matches across its platforms, with other major broadcasters reporting live on the events as they unfold.

Live tickets to Australian Open matches are still available for sale for those able to visit Melbourne for the event. The tournament is expected to have a much lower live turnout this year, due to the coronavirus crisis, but attending is a possibility. Naturally, restrictions have been put in place around audience numbers, and masks are required for all indoor areas – including arenas with closed roofs.

More on that here.

When is the Australian Open running?

Although originally slated for January 18, the event was delayed until February 8, 2021 (another result of COVID). It will run through to Sunday, February 21.

What else should I know?

The first matches for the tournament (starting from 11:00 am AEDT) are between Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and world number three player, Naomi Osaka; Kirsten Flipkens and Venus Williams; Serena Williams and Laura Siegemund; Angelique Kerber and Bernarda Pera and Mikhail Kukushkin.

You can find a full match schedule for the tournament on the Australian Open website here.

If you’d like to keep the sporting content going, you can find out how to watch the Super Bowl live in Australia through our little explainer here. And, here’s a useful recipe for Buffalo wings if you get hungry along the way.

Happy watching, pals.