How to Watch the ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Documentary Series in Australia

Warning: This article deals with the topic of sexual assault and may be triggering to some. If you or someone you love is in need of support, you can reach out to the team at 1800 RESPECT.

Four-part HBO original documentary series Allen v. Farrow is turning a lot of heads at the moment. The production, which is the work of award-winning investigative filmmakers Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering and Amy Herdy, takes a deep look into one of Hollywood’s most notorious stories.

What’s the documentary series about?

In a statement on the news, Binge writes that the documentary covers:

“The accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then seven-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow; their subsequent custody trial, the revelation of Allen’s relationship with Farrow’s daughter, Soon-Yi; and the controversial aftermath in the years that followed.”

As the Sydney Morning Herald reports, Allen has long denied the claims and was not charged with any crimes, however, these events have followed the family since.

Where can I watch Allen v Farrow?

Foxtel and Binge are set to fast track the series of episodes to Australian televisions on Monday, February 22nd. If you don’t have a Binge subscription, you can sign up for the streaming service here.

Where to find the Allen v Farrow trailer?

The series is expected to be a raw and likely quite affecting look into a decades-long story, and the media coverage that surrounded it. HBO has released a trailer for the documentary that you can check out below:

While it’s yet to be seen by audiences world-wide, it’s expected this documentary series will gain a lot of attention once it has been released. The production is currently sitting at an 85 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and The Sydney Morning Herald has published an insightful piece on what to expect.

So, mark your calendars, friends. This is one to keep an eye out for.