Framing Britney Spears Is Not Only Coming To Australia, It’ll Be Free To Watch

As many of you will know at this point, the New York Times documentary Framing Britney Spears has seen a tidal wave of interest since its initial release in the USA on February 5, 2021.

The doco, which focuses on Britney Spears and her very public struggles with the media, her family and her health, gave the #FreeBritney movement a colossal push – with more people than ever before voicing their support of the entertainer in having her father removed as her primary conservator. (A wish that has been granted as of recently.)

Framing Britney Spears also drove audiences to revisit the way Spears’ loved ones (hello J.T), the media and the public (yes, us) have treated the pop star throughout the course of her career. What we have seen is disappointing, at best. The documentary is said to paint a confronting picture of Spears’ career and health journey; speaking to the many ways in which she has been let down, time and time again. It has also pushed many of us to question the way other women in the public eye have been treated throughout the most difficult times of their lives.

It’s a game-changer, and it has given us an honest and disturbing window into the entertainment industry.

Up until how, however, Aussies have had to hear about the explosive Framing Britney Spears documentary through the words of friends abroad (or the use of a VPN) because it has not had a home Down Under. That’s about to change, apparently.

Where can I watch Framing Britney Spears in Australia?

According to TV Tonight, the Britney Spears documentary is headed for Australian screens on March 2, 2021, at 9pm AEDT. Framing Britney Spears is expected to air on the Nine Network right after Married at First Sight (talk about shifting gears) next Tuesday night, so look alive and be sure to mark your calendars, people.