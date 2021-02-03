How to Recover Deleted Instagram Posts

If you’ve ever regretted deleting an Instagram post we have some good news. A new feature is rolling out that let’s you restore your recently nerfed posts.

New ‘Recently Deleted’ feature

Starting from today, Instagram is introducing a new Recently Deleted feature. It allows you to restore deleted Insta posts from the past 30 days. It also works with videos, IGTV videos, reels and Instagram stories.

“Today, we’re rolling out Recently Deleted, a feature to help you manage your content,” Instagram said in a blog post.

“We know this is something people have been asking for and now, for the first time, you can review and restore deleted content in the Instagram app.”

In addition to posts you may regret deleting, Instagram has flagged another reason why this tool might be useful – account hacks.

“We know hackers sometimes delete content when they gain access to an account, and until now people had no way of easily getting their photos and videos back,” the company said in a the post.

“Starting today, we will ask people to first verify that they are the rightful account holders when permanently deleting or restoring content from Recently Deleted.”

How to restore deleted Instagram posts

So if you’re all over this idea, here’s how you do it:

Open Instagram and go to your profile

Tap on the three lines in the top right corner

in the top right corner Tap on ‘Settings’

Tap on ‘Recently Deleted’

Choose the post, video or story you’re after and hit ‘Restore’

If you can’t see the Recently Deleted option yet, don’t fret. The feature is still rolling out to users so just check back later.