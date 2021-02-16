How to Properly Clean Your Apple Watch

Apple Watches are great for tracking your health, fitness and a bunch of other stuff. But after living on your skin 24/7 sometimes they need a decent clean.

Whether its a spillage, a swim in the ocean or an overabundance of sweat, Apple Watches are exposed to a lot. They deserve to be cleaned every once in a while. Believe me when I say, if you’ve never detached your watch band for a clean you might be in for a shock.

However, depending on your watch and band type, there are a few things to be aware of before you give your watch a bath.

How to properly clean your Apple Watch

The folks over at Apple have prepared for this very situation. According to the support page, you should avoid using bleach, soap, ultrasonic cleaning, external heat sources or submerging your Apple Watch in any cleaning substances.

Instead, you can use a 70% alcohol or disinfectant wipe to gently wipe the exterior of your Apple Watch and any of the solo loop, sports, Nike or metal bands. Don’t do this if you have a leather or fabric band.

Apple suggests you turn off your apple watch and don’t clean it while it’s charging. If you have a leather/fabric band you should remove it before cleaning.

Now you have a couple of options. You can use water to dampen a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth to wipe clean your watch. Alternatively, you can hold the watch under lightly running, warm, fresh water for 10-15 seconds. Then dry your Apple Watch with a lint-free cloth.

How to remove and clean your watch band

If you need to remove your Apple Watch band, it’s much easier than it looks. On the underside of the watch, you’ll see one or two rectangular squares on either side where the band meets the face. Press in these buttons and the watch will release your band. Simply slide it out of the groove and you’re good to go.

Here’s a visual representation of the process.

For all Apple Watch bands, you can use a non-abrasive, lint-free cloth, dampened with water, to wipe them clean.

In the case of leather bands, never soak them in water and allow them to air dry thoroughly before reattaching.

For Solo loop, Sports or Nike bands, you can use a mild hypoallergenic hand soap for cleaning if needed. You can use a lint-free cloth to dry these guys before reattachment.

And there you have it – an easy way to keep your Apple Watch clean. Remember, this watch is in direct contact with your skin a lot of the time so it’s a good idea for personal hygiene to keep it clean.