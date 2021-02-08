How To Make Single-Serve Jam Doughnuts in a Mug

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many of us have sweet things on the brain. And whether or not you’re planning to spend the big V Day with a significant other, access to a tasty little treat should be a given this February 14th.

I came across a recipe via Gemma Stafford of Bigger Bolding Baking in recent weeks, and I believe it may just be the perfect Valentine’s Day dessert. It takes five minutes to pull together, it sounds tasty AF, and it’s made in single serves so it’s the perfect dessert to enjoy solo – if you like.

Introducing, the Jam (or jelly, ’cause America) Doughnut in a Mug:

What you’ll need:

Ingredients are listed in full on the website here. But be sure to grab yourself some quality jam and cinnamon for this baby. The recipe calls for strawberry jam, but you can go with your preferred flavour.

Directions:

Place butter into a microwavable mug and microwave until just melted (roughly 20 seconds). Add in the remaining ingredients; mix well with a fork until just combined. Once the batter is mixed place the spoonful of jam down into the batter to get a jammy centre. Microwave for 45 seconds or until it is firm on top. (Cooking time is based on a 1200W microwave so your timing might vary) Always keep a close eye on your mug while in the microwave so it doesn’t overflow or overcook. Sprinkle some cinnamon sugar on top and enjoy straight away!

Hot tip: Cooking time will vary depending on your microwave and the width and depth of the mug.

Hot tip #2: You can replace the egg with 2 tablespoons of banana or apple sauce, if you prefer.

Hot tip #3: You can bake your doughnuts in the oven at (180°C) for roughly 10-12 minutes. However, every mug is different so I advise checking on it after 10 and then make a call.

Want to do more mug baking? You should check out our write up on Stafford’s single-serve pizza in a mug here.