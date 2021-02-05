How to Get Free Food on Super Bowl Sunday

I like Super Bowl Sunday for one thing: the food. I am not an avid sports fan in general, and football is the game I know the least about. Despite this, every year I look forward to enjoying a whole lot of food (and getting excited about whoever is winning). And sure, maybe we’re not going to big parties this year (right?), but even if you’re just watching the game with your family or your roommates, you’ll want a nice spread that doesn’t break the bank. With that in mind, check out some of the freebies and discount deals Superbowl Sunday has to offer.

DiGiorno

DiGiorno wants to make sure you are paying attention to the score on Sunday for a chance to win a free pizza. If the game score hits 3-14 or 14-3, go to DiGiorno’s Instagram page for a link to win one free frozen pizza.

Red Baron Pizza

Red Baron Pizza is giving out free pizzas to 55 families in honour of the 55th Superbowl. Enter to win by following Red Baron Pizza on Instagram and tag a friend in the comments of the offer. See the full page of rules here.

TCBY

TCBY is offering a BOGO (buy one get one free) deal between 2pm and 6pm on Saturday, February 6, at all franchise locations. Tomorrow, you see, is National Frozen Yogurt Day, which is conveniently scheduled during Super Bowl weekend. I suggest ordering some froyo to put in the freezer and save for the next day’s big game.

How to Watch The 2021 Super Bowl Without Cable It’s almost February, which means the biggest spectacle in football is just around the corner. Played during a pandemic, however, Super Bowl LV will be a lot different than the 54 Super Bowl games that came before it. The good news is, you don’t need a cable subscription to watch... Read more

7 Eleven

7 Eleven is using game day to promote their online app “7NOW,” their new service offering delivery right to your door. If you missed out on the free pizza deals for the game, this is a way to get it for cheap. Use the 7NOW app for delivery and get a piece of pizza for one dollar on Superbowl Sunday. You might as well through in a slurpee to go along with it.

Applebees

Order wings from Applebees with their Super Bowl deal. With a purchase of $US40 ($52) or more, customers receive 40 boneless wings for free. All you need to do is order online and use the code “BIGGAME” upon check out. One dollar per wing is too good of a deal to pass up; hopefully, you live in a house with a bunch of people because 40 is … a lot of wings.

Drizly

Drinks are just as important to the Super Bowl celebrations as the food. (You can’t have wings and pizza without the beer.) Drizly is an online service that works with liquor stores in your area to deliver beverages right to your door. Drizly is offering $US10 ($13) off your order through CouponFollow, using the code FOOTBALL10.