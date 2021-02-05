This Is How Much It Would Cost to Sign up to Every Streaming Service in Australia

There’s no denying Australia’s streaming market has gotten a whole lot more crowded over the years. While each service isn’t that expensive individually, once you bundle up all the options, it gets pretty ridiculous. For anyone wanting a piece of all the exclusive content all the time, that’s very bad news.

There are five primary streaming services in Australia right now: Netflix, Stan, Binge/Foxtel Now, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video. There’s also Apple TV+.

But that’s not all. In addition to all of the above, there are smaller, more niche services like Hayu, Shudder, 10 All Access and YouTube Premium — all of which contain original programming you can’t watch anywhere else.

The age of streaming changed all that and now we have more access to shows and movies than we ever really bargained for. Sadly, a lot of that content is siphoned off as exclusives to one of various streaming services available locally.

In the interest of public service journalism, we decided to crunch the numbers for you to better understand what it’ll cost to subscribe to every streaming service in Australia. (Spoiler: It’s a lot.)

How much does Netflix, Stan, Disney+, Binge and Amazon Prime Video cost in Australia?

Let’s say you want to join all the major services on the cheapest price available. A Netflix Basic account is now $10.99 after a recent price hike, Stan and Binge cost $10, Disney+‘s price is $8.99 (although it will also receive a price hike to $11.99 from February 23rd, 2021), while Amazon Prime Video is $6.99. That’s $46.97 per month. Adding in Apple for $7.99 will bring the total up to $54.96.

So, it’s nearly $55 per month to join each service if you want to watch content for days.

Those basic subscriptions on Stan or Netflix, however, only let you use a single screen at once and don’t come with basic HD, which is a pretty average offering in 2020. You’ll likely want to upgrade. So, while the rest of the subscriptions will stay the same, upgrading Netflix, Binge and Stan to the mid-tier offering will add another $13. Now, you’re at $67.96.

For the sake of this example, let’s get the top offering on those three so tack on another $13 to that figure — $80.96. But that figure isn’t including Foxtel, which has multiple add-on packs and additional content to Binge. If you were to add on every pack, including drama, kids, sports, docos and movies, it goes from its $25 basic plan to a colossal $104 per month. Adding that onto your monthly figure and you’re now at $184.96.

Again, it’s not really likely you’ll have both Binge and Foxtel but let’s say for argument’s sake, you want everything you can possibly get in Australia legally.

How much do the other streaming services cost?

That’s just the major streaming options. Hayu is $6.99, Shudder is $6.99, 10 All Access is $9.99 per month, Crunchyroll starts at $7.99 and YouTube Premium is $14.99. Getting even more niche, there’s also Acorn TV at $6.99, DocPlay is $6.95, iwonder at $6.99 as well as BritBox at $8.99, a BBC-backed streaming service that launched in late November last year.

Let’s say you want a dosage of reality TV with Hayu, some horror titles with Shudder, a bit of it all with 10 All Access, anime favourites on Crunchyroll, British television on Acorn TV, YouTube’s best offerings with Premium and you choose one of the documentary services, DocPlay or iwonder. You’ll basically be securing yourself access to most of it and likely a whole more you can ever possibly chew on.

All of that costs around $60.93. You guessed it, let’s add that to our exorbitant figure, including Foxtel, and you’ll have yourself a monthly bill of $245.89. Feels reminiscent of the days of cable television and then some.

There are others not included in this list because there is simply too much to take into account. Various sport subscriptions for football and US sports fans will also jack up the price and offer niche streaming services exist. The point is there’s a lot and that figure will only rise as more are introduced into Australia.

Of course, it’s not likely you’ll join all these services at once but with them all offering juicy exclusive shows in order to grab your attention and your money, it’s going to be tough to prioritise.

Thankfully, most of the services allow you to stream with multiple screens at once meaning you can share the cost (hopefully) with friends or family, bringing a $10 per month service down to $5 or $2.50 in an ideal world.Personally, I have a subscription to the major ones but I share that cost with someone else. After signing up during promo specials, my monthly bill isn’t too bad, which is pretty great given the amount of content I can access.

When other services are introduced, however, I’ll have to consider whether signing up to those is tipping the scales too far.We’re still getting more content than ever before, but as we start reaching similar costs to cable TV prices, have we lost the point of introducing affordable streaming in the first place? Share your thoughts in the comments.

This article has been updated with the latest round of streaming services to be introduced in Australia.