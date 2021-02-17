Heatwave Alert: Which Areas of Australia Need to Prepare?

It’s summer in Australia, we’re used to it being hot. But that doesn’t mean it’s not totally unpleasant when a heatwave rolls through. Particularly when you pair that with an already hot summer.

That’s what’s in store for many parts of Australia later this week with temperatures expected to soar up to 15 degrees above average. As per News.com.au, we have a stationary high-pressure system in the Tasman Sea to thank for this temperature onslaught. Drifting warm, northerly winds are prohibiting any cold fronts from entering the area. Not to mention there’s a low-pressure trough happening in WA which is causing hot northerly winds.

In the firing line from Thursday, the 18th through to early next week are parts of South Australia, Western Australia, Victoria and Tasmania. Northern parts of the country including NSW and the Northern Territory have been mercifully spared this time around. And Queensland will just be hot as per usual.

Here’s what temperatures residents in these areas can expect during the heatwave, according to the Bureau of Meteorology:

Victoria

Melbourne:

Thursday (18/2): 19 – 31°C

Friday (19/2): 20 – 33°C

Saturday (20/2): 22 – 32°C

Parts of eastern Victoria are also set to swelter. Horsham, Nhill and Edenhop will hit a max of 37°C on Friday and those in the surrounding areas will also find it rather warm.

South Australia

Adelaide:

Thursday (18/2): 25 – 38°C

Friday (19/2): 26 – 36°C

Things will really peak in SA on Thursday and should cool down by the weekend. Pretty much all of SA is set to sweat through the rest of the week. But those in the West Coast and North West Pastoral will get very hot with temperatures of up to 43°C expected.

Western Australia

Perth:

Saturday (20/2): 16 – 31°C

Sunday (21/2): 18 – 35°C

Monday (22/2): 22 – 38°C

Tuesday (23/2): 20 – 31°C

Sure, we all know WA cops the heat thanks to being, you know a desert, but things are set to soar over the weekend and early next week. Early next week towns in the lower west will climb to the high 30s with the areas around central WA also peaking. You can check out the full forecasts for all WA towns here.

Tasmania

Hobart:

Thursday (18/2): 14-29°C

Friday (19/2): 15 – 32°C

These temperatures may not seem too high in comparison to some of the other states, but this forecast takes Hobart to 10 degrees higher than its normal February average. So for Tasmanians, it’s sure to be quite warm.

Keep up to date with the full heatwave forecast across Australia with BOM’s handy map.

Here are some tips for staying safe during a heatwave, or if an air conditioner is not available to you, here are some options.