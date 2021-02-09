Click Frenzy 2021: Everything You Need To Know

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We may be a little early to the party but it’s never too early to start thinking about Click Frenzy 2021. Originally launched back in 2012, the major shopping event has firmly established itself as one of Australia’s must watch sale events – and it’s gearing up for a big one.

To help you get ready for the huge sale event, we’ve put together a handy guide on when the big sale event will be kicking off, and what kind of deals you can expect during the day.

Here are some of the best deals from last year to give you an idea of what to expect:

When does Click Frenzy start?

The first unofficial Click Frenzy is for Valentine’s Day and runs until February 14. A quick glance at the websites’ calendar tells us the first official event will be Click Frenzy Travel which kicks off at 7pm on the 20th April. Next up is Click Frenzy Mayhem on the 18th May, followed by Click Frenzy Julove on the 13th July. The Main Event will end out the year on the 9th November with a huge cyber weekend showcase. As you can see, there’s a lot in store and we’re all kinds of excited to see exactly what Click Frenzy sales will be available.

Click Frenzy 2021 deals: What to expect

Some of the best deals during last year’s main event included video game consoles for $4 and Apple AirPods for $3. In other words, you could level up your life with cool new gadgets that cost less than lunch with your friends at Maccas.

The 53-hour main event also saw many different items priced at 99% off. Past sales have included TVs, premium headphones, gift cards, drones and more. However, these are the blink-and-you-will-miss-them sales that literally last for a few seconds. In other words, don’t get your hopes up.

Which retailers are taking part?

The list of retailers is impressive. The Click Frenzy homepage lists dozens of retailers covering sporting goods through to tech. Pretty much every retailer you can think of is covered. Pet supplies, cosmetics, fashion — you name it and there’s probably a deal already available.

How to get the best deals

Of course, trying to nab a product for 99% off isn’t easy and stock is, expectedly, limited. Just look at the tales of misery and woe from previous years, with many missing out. That’s because there are a very specific set of rules you have to follow to make sure you can get the insane prices and they’re only available for a very, very short time. I’m talking less than 30 seconds here, people.

You have to be real quick. More than that though — here’s the most important things to do to set yourself up better:

1. Be a Click Frenzy subscriber.

That means heading to the Click Frenzy homepage and whacking your name, email address and one of the two gender options they provide in the boxes provided. Easy enough.

Subscribers will receive a series of emails over the 24-hour period. Going on past efforts, each email will instruct you as to where and when you need to head to certain Click Frenzy pages. You won’t get an exact time. Take a look at a previous image to get a feel for what you need to look for in the email.

As you can see, you need to be in a particular section of the Click Frenzy site. During that time, a banner will appear that has a code written on the front. Remember that. You don’t have time to write it down. Click the banner and you’ll be ready to pay.

2. Turn off your adblockers.

If you’re using an adblocker, you will need to turn it off. The banner that appears on the webpage is a ‘pop-up’ and blockers such as AdBlock will prevent that from appearing. If you can’t see it, you can’t click it.

3. Payment options.

Purchases will be made directly through the retailer’s website so payment options will vary across the board. Each brand page on the Click Frenzy website will give you a heads up on the forms of payment that will be accepted.

4. Purchase limits.

There are likely to be limits on how many terms you can purchase, particularly with the big 99% off deals. So, saving $99 on a $100 gift card mightn’t be as good as saving thousands on a new TV. Don’t get trigger happy with the first deal you see.