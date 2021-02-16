Get Help Using Your Switch From Nintendo’s Concierge Service

The Nintendo Switch is on track to be Nintendo’s best-selling platform. Not since the Wii have so many people flocked to a Nintendo console — but that broad appeal means that those picking one up for the first time might not have much familiarity with gaming. But Nintendo has a new program that can help out.

With over 70 million units sold so far, chances are a chunk of the Switch’s audience includes lapsed Mario fans who haven’t picked up a controller since the ‘90s, young first-time console owners, and curious late-comers trying out video games for the very first time. For those struggling to learn and use their new Switch, Nintendo is now offering the Nintendo Switch Concierge program. Switch owners can sign up for free, 30-minute video chat appointments with a Nintendo customer service representative. Appointments cover a specific topic, such as:

Learning to use the Switch console

Playing games

Finding new games to play

Creating a Nintendo Account

Online security and privacy

Customising the console

You should definitely consider a Nintendo Switch Concierge appointment if you’re feeling intimidated by the device, but make sure to book quickly: Time slots are first-come, first-served. Luckily, it’s easy to sign up: