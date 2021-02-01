Everything We Know About ‘The Matrix 4’ After Its Reported Title Leak

Matrix fans, look alive because we have some exciting news to share with you about the hit film franchise.

According to reports from NME, an Instagram post shared by a makeup artist from the production (Shunika Terry) revealed the name of the long-awaited fourth instalment in the series of films.

Titles of The #Matrix4 has leaked online by the makeup artist who worked with the cast. The new sequel will bring back at least two dead characters to the Matrix. The Title explains a lot about what we can expect from the movie#MatrixResurrection #Matrix4https://t.co/gRfOTh5XCv pic.twitter.com/St44iPqA5M — Nerding Reviews (@nerdingreview) January 30, 2021

If this post is anything to go by, the fourth Matrix film will be titled Matrix Resurrections. While the name hasn’t been confirmed as yet, the internet is going wild at the news of this possible title.

Spoilers for older Matrix films ahead.

As Screenrant writes, Matrix Resurrections does appear to be a fitting title for the film – as it may be a reference to Neo’s fate as it played out at the end of Matrix Revolutions. After having sacrificed himself to save the world last time we encountered the Matrix universe, perhaps this title indicates that Neo may be returning to help tackle unrest once again.

The idea is a little Jesusy – a comparison that has been made a fair few times before – and it is consistent with the style of titles the Matrix has traditionally followed with Matrix Reloaded and Matrix Revolutions.

All we need now is a confirmation.

In the meantime, here’s everything else we know about the film.

The Matrix 4 is being directed by Lana Wachowski and it stars Priyanka Chopra, Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Jonathan Groff and Jada Pinkett Smith (among a bunch of others).

Release dates at present are listed as December 2021 for Australia (via IMDb) but the film has experienced delays because of COVID. NME writes that the film is set for an April 2022 release.

In terms of storyline, we don’t know much just yet. But we do have confirmation that Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) will be back for the production… Despite both characters currently being dead. Beyond that, all we have is casting news, a whole lot of questions and now a possible title, so watch this space.