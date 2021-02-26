Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Binge in March

With a new month comes a whole lot of new stuff on streaming services. After the huge launch of Star on Disney+ in February you’re probably not short on things to watch. But streaming services stop for no one and there are heaps of new movies and TV shows to look forward to in March.

Here’s every title hitting Netflix, Binge, Disney+, Stan and Amazon Prime in March.

Netflix’s streaming highlights for March

Pacific Rim: The Black (4/3/2021)

After Kaiju ravages Australia, two siblings pilot a Jaeger to search for their parents, encountering new creatures, seedy characters and chance allies.

All synopses provided by Netflix.

Netflix’s full streaming list:

1 March

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Karate Kid

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

School of Rock

2 March

Word Party – Season 5

3 March

Moxie

Murder Among the Mormons

4 March

Pacific Rim: The Black

5 March

Sentinelle

Nevenka: Breaking the Silence

City of Ghosts

8 March

Bombay Begums

9 March

The Houseboat

StarBeam – Season 3

10 March

Marriage or Mortgage

Dealer ( Caïd)

Last Chance U: Basketball

12 March

The One

Paradise PD: Part 3

Love Alarm – Season 2

Paper Lives

YES DAY

15 March

The Lost Pirate Kingdom

Zero Chill

Mao’s Last Dancer

16 March

RebellComedy: Straight Outta the Zoo

Waffles + Mochi

17 March

Under Suspicion: Uncovering the Wesphael Case

Simply Black

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal

18 March

Cabras de Peste

Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American

B: The Beginning Succession

19 March

Sky Rojo

Formula 1: Drive to Survive – Season 3

One Small Problem

Country Comfort

22 March

Navillera

23 March

Loyiso Gola: Unlearning

24 March

Who Killed Sara?

Seaspiracy

25 March

Caught by a Wave

Secret Magic Control Agency

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood

26 March

Nailed It!: Double Trouble

The Irregulars

Magic for Humans by Mago Pop

A Week Away

Bad Trip

30 March

Octonauts & the Ring of Fire

31 March

Haunted: Latin America

Stan’s streaming highlights for March

City on a Hill – Season 2 (29/3/21)

The second season of City on a Hill centres on a federal housing project in the Roxbury neighbourhood of Boston that is plagued with drug violence and a rightful distrust in local law enforcement. As coalition leader Grace Campbell (Pernell Walker) works tirelessly on behalf of the community, her efforts are undermined by gang activity happening right under her nose. Enter irreverent FBI agent Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon), who is here to exploit Boston’s defective criminal justice system in a desperate attempt to salvage his own career. Unfortunately for Jackie, assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) is onto his adversary’s latest misstep. In time, the personal antagonism between these two escalates to an all-out war between the offices of the U.S. Attorney and the Suffolk DA.

Bill and Ted Face the Music (9/3/21)

The stakes are higher than ever for the time-travelling exploits of William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves). Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends — to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony to the universe.

Stan’s full streaming list:

1 March

The Circus: Season 6, Episode 8 – Midseason Finale

Desus & Mero: Season 3, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Bridge and Tunnel: Season 1, Episode 6 – Finale

Supervillian: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 2

Churchill

The Affair – Season 5

Mother’s Day

Shaun the Sheep – The Movie

American Ultra

The Handmaid’s Tale – Season 3

2 March

All American: Season 3, Episode 7

My First Summer – Premiere

Sick of It – Season 2

A Son

Geography Club

3 March

Secret Safari: Into the Wild, Season 1 – Premiere

An American Werewolf in London

Deerskin

Emo: The Musical

The Last Goldfish

4 March

A Murder of Crows: Season 1 – Premiere

Inheritance

Shirley

This Town

Unstoppable: Bethany Hamilton

Lilting

Vida (2016)

5 March

Walker: Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Clarice: Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Manhunt: Deadly Games, Season 1 – Premiere

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Back to the Future III

52 Tuesdays

Coby

6 March

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Untucked: Season 13, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Pride

7 March

Mamma Mia!

8 March

Supervillian: The Making of Tekashi 6ix9ine: Season 1, Episode 3 – Final

The Wall

Farewell to the Night

9 March

Bill and Ted Face the Music

Suntan

10 March

She Dies Tomorrow

Oldboy

11 March

Cryptid: Season 1 – Premiere

Litigante

Delfin

13 March

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World

14 March

My Best Friend’s Girl

The Legend of Baron To’A

My Murderer and Me: Season 1 – Premiere

Schindler’s List

Only Cloud Knows

16 March

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Way of the Gun

17 March

Black Hands: Season 1 – Premiere

Steve Jobs

Fagara

An Old Mistress

18 March

The Disappearance: Season 1 – Premiere

One Man & His Shoes

Close to the Enemy – Season 1

19 March

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK: Season 2, Episode 10 – Final

Save Me: Season 1 & 2

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Greasy Strangler

20 March

Dirty Dancing

21 March

Open Water

22 March

Crimson Peak

Dirty Like an Angel

23 March

Guns Akimbo

The Wild Goose Lake

24 March

Carlito’s Way

LFO

25 March

Safe House – Seasons 1-2

Raw

26 March

Between Black and Blue: Season 1 – Premiere

Gods of Egypt

Sumergible

27 March

Bean

28 March

City on a Hill: Season 2, Episode 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Monster’s Ball

29 March

Outback

A Very Brady Sequel

Antibirth

30 March

The Last Witch Hunter

I Am Not a Serial Killer

Haifa Street

31 March

E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial

Starry Eyes

Binge’s streaming highlights for March

Zack Snyder’s Justice League (18/3/21)

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.

Genera+ion (11/3/21)

Produced by Lena Dunham this dark yet playful series follows a group of Orange County high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love, and the nature of family in their conservative community.

Binge’s full streaming list:

1 March

The Walking Dead: Season 10C – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Talking Dead Season 10C Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Allen V. Farrow: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

E! Live from the Red Carpet: The 2021 Golden Globe Awards

The 78th Golden Globe Awards

The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Season 13, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Coroner – Season 1

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver: Season 8, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Batman

Batman Returns

Batman Forever

Batman & Robin

Supergirl

Catwoman

Justice League (2017)

Watchmen: Ultimate Cut

2 March

Coast vs Country – Season 1

Batwoman: Season 2, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

The Directors: Season 5, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

3 March

The Real Housewives of Dallas: Season 5, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I.: Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Naked and Afraid – Season 6

4 March

Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests

The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Season 11, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Tin Star: Season 3, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Hunting The KGB Killers

American Pie

5 March

Summer House: Season 5, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Superstore: Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D.: Season 8, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Million Dollar Baby

Cast Away

Austin Powers: Goldmember

6 March

Celebrity Fantasy Homes: Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox Australia: Season 13, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher: Season 19, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Hope Springs

7 March

S.W.A.T: Season 4, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Constantine

Revolutionary Road

8 March

Celebrity Bumps: Famous & Pregnant – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Murder She Solved: Season 3

9 March

Married to Medicine Atlanta: Season 8 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Valley of Tears: Season 1

World’s Greatest Ships – Season 2

My Floating Home – Season 3

Little People, Big World – Season 14

10 March

Above and Beyond: The Incredible Escape

11 March

Genera+ion – Premiere (double episodes weekly)

My Dream Home – Season 3

12 March

Legacies: Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Welcome to Plathville – Season 1

Death in Paradise – Season 10

Syriana

Young Adult

Let Them All Talk

The Tax Collector

13 March

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Rough Night

14 March

Joe Exotic: Before He Was King

Run, Fatboy, Run

Sumergible

15 March

Amazing World of Gumball: The Gumball Chronicles – Season 1

Fiel Trip With Curtis Stone – Season 1

Spitfire Paddy

Spitfire: The Birth of a Legend

16 March

Royal Pains – Season 1

Pearl Harbour: The Heroes Who Fought Back

17 March

Unforgotten: Season 4 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

18 March

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – Premiere

Death on the Railroad

Living in the Shadow of World War Two – Season 1

19 March

Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Season 20 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump: Premiere (new episodes weekly)

The Great Kiwi Bake Off – Season 2

Moonlight

20 March

A Company of Heroes

Zoo

Last Holiday

Escape From Pretoria

21 March

A Teacher – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up, Season 1 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

22 March

Web of Lies – Season 4

White Boy

23 March

Lose Weight and Get Fit With Tom Kerridge – Season 1

24 March

The Great British Bake Off: Season 11 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Naked and Afraid XL – Season 4

25 March

E! True Hollywood Story, Season 2 – Premiere (new episodes weekly)

26 March

15 Days, Season 1

The Assistant

27 March

The Lincoln Lawyer

28 March

A Little Bit of Heaven

Antibirth

29 March

Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Season 1 (new episode)

30 March

Western Front: The Last Survivors Tell All

Questioning Darwin

31 March

The University of Sing Sing

Disney+’s streaming highlights for February

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (19/3/21)

Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” stars Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier. The pair, who came together in the final moments of “Avengers: Endgame,” team up on a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience.

Raya and the Last Dragon (5/3/21)

Long ago, humans and dragons lived together harmoniously in the world of Kumandra. But when evil threatened the land, the dragons sacrificed themselves to save humanity. Now, 500 years later, lone warrior Raya must track down the legendary last dragon to stop the evil force that has returned…and once again threatens her home world.

Disney+’s full streaming list:

5 March

WandaVision – Season finale

Raya and the Last Dragon (Premier Access)

Flicka 2

Flicka: Country Pride

12 March

Love in the Time of Corona – Season 1

Marvel Studios: Legends (Falcon, Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo, Sharon Carter)

Own the Room

Marvel Studios Assembled

DR. K’s Exotic Animal ER – Season 1-8

19 March

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Premiere

Arrested Development – Season 1-3

Disney Ducktales – Season 3

26 March

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers

Inside Pixar – Episodes 11-15

Gnomeo & Juliet

Code Black – Seasons 1-3

Ghost Whisperer – Season 1-5

Happy Endings – Season 1-3

Mickey’s Mixed Up Adventures – Season 3 (new episodes)

Amazon Prime’s streaming highlights for March

Making Their Mark (12/3/21)

Making Their Mark is an extraordinary journey into the inner sanctum of Australia’s greatest sport in the most challenging year in its history. Players, coaches and executives across six teams in the Australian Football League navigate a year like no other in an exhilarating portrait of elite sport.

Coming 2 America (5/3/21)

Three decades and three beautiful daughters later, Prince Akeem (Eddie Murphy) prepares to take over the reigns of his homeland of Zamunda. As antiquated gender roles are being challenged within his home, he is also faced with a new dilemma on the outside. While tradition has always required a male heir to take the throne, Akeem feels torn between following custom and creating change. While considering his eldest daughter, Meeka who is the strongest choice, his rival is plotting a union of dynasties with his son as Meeka’s groom. Meanwhile, an ailing King Joffer (James Earl Jones) delivers the shocking news that Akeem has a long-lost son, Lavelle, in Queens.

Amazon Primes’s full streaming list:

5 March

Coming 2 America

7 March

The Bay of Silence

12 March

A Simple Wedding

Making Their Mark

15 March

Last Holiday

18 March

Waiting For The Barbarians

19 March

Informer

24 March

The Mauritanian

26 March

Invincible S1

The Current War

29 March

The King Of Staten Island

30 March

Personal History of David Copperfield

