Ecosa Are Offering $250 off Mattresses and Bed Bases Just in Time for Valentine’s Day

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

The average person will spend about 26 years of their life sleeping. Given that insane statistic, it makes sense that we’d want to be as comfortable as possible, right? Luckily for us, beloved bedding brand Ecosa has just announced a $250 discount on their mattress and bed bases and 20% off on everything else. They’re also offering free express shipping on smaller items as well.

The sale is running from today (1st February) until the 14th February, which is just in time for Valentine’s Day. If you’re not sure what to gift your SO this year and you both enjoy spending time in the bedroom – nabbing some new bedding is a surefire winner. All you have to do is enter the code VDAY21 at checkout and you’re good to go.

READ MORE How to Break in a New Mattress

Ecosa’s queen mattress is currently on sale for $849 (down from $1,099) and their king mattress is sitting at $949 (down from $1,199).

Nabbing a new mattress for under $1000 is worth shouting from the rooftops, especially when it comes with all the bells and whistles like adjustable firmness and back support. Each mattress is also fitted with pincore holes (to keep you cool) and zero-disturbance technology (which means you won’t feel your partner moving). Sound good? We thought so.

Why stop there though? Ecosa is also home to timber bed bases and bedside table if you’re keen to go all out and redesign your entire bedroom. When the prices are this good, it’d be rude not to.

They don’t call them the sleep experts for nothing. Ecosa really knows what they’re doing when it comes to getting a great night’s snooze. Sweet dreams!

Shop Ecosa’s entire bedding range here.