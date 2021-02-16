Clean up on This Dyson Sale With $200 off Legendary Vacuums

There are two types of people in the world: those who took the plunge with the Dyson vacuum and never looked back, and people who want a Dyson vacuum desperately but don’t have the cash to invest in one. If you fall into the latter category, have we got news for you. The iconic brand are currently in the middle of a glorious Click Frenzy sale, offering up their vacuums and desk fans for up to $220 off RRP.

The sale is on right now and ends on the 21st February or until stock runs out (which we imagine could be quite soon).

Yes, you read that correctly. You can finally be the proud owner of a Dyson vacuum if it’s always been your dream to have one. The Cyclone V10 Absolute+ is currently retailing for $899, down from $1,099. This nifty device allows you to enjoy up to 60 minutes of fade-free power and comes with 2 cleaner heads and 7 tools.



Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+, $899



Dyson V8 Absolute, $699

There’s also the more modest V8 Absolute vacuum, also currently going for a $200 discount ($699 down from $899). This one has up to 40 minutes of runtime, 2 cleaner heads and 4 tools.

Dyson Pure Cool™ Purifying Desk Fan (Black/Nickel), $429

If you’re still working from home and finding it hard to beat the heat, this purifying desk fan is also discounted by $220.



Dyson Cool™ Desk Fan (White/Silver), $299

There’s also the non-purifying version going for a $100 discount, and will set you back a chill $299.

There’s loads more little deals going on at the Click Frenzy page HERE, including bonus gifts and all sorts of treats. So head over there to get yourself a deal.