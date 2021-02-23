Slick Reusable Cutlery Sets So You Can Ditch the Single-Use Plastics for Good

Anyone who loves camping knows that the key to a good time while in the wilderness is having a sick setup. It’s one of those kinds of hobbies that’s a longterm investment. Of course, you need to start with the essentials; a tent, swags, sleeping bags, and pillows, esky, chairs, tables etc. before slowly adding things like camping stoves and reusable cutlery sets, but it’s those little additions (like cutlery) that make camping a hassle-free activity.

And considering the nationwide push to reduce plastic waste — just recently Coles announced its commitment to reducing their pasting waste by no longer selling single-use plastic tableware products like cups, plates, bowls, straws and cutlery from 1 July 2021 — it might be time to start stocking up on those essential reusable items.

Switching to sustainable and reusable products like cutlery and tableware when you go camping will help to divert millions of kilograms worth of single-use plastic from landfill each year which, in our opinion, is worth it… especially if you’re camping out in nature, it only feels right to do your bit for mother earth.

Little reusable cutlery sets are also perfect if you’re on the go and prefer to carry your own eating utensils.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up some budget-friendly reusable cutlery sets that you can get delivered to your door. From solo sets to sets that feed the whole family, there is something for everyone.

Single reusable cutlery sets:

Each of these single cutlery sets is designed for people on the go who want to avoid using single-use plastic cutlery. They often come with a knife, fork, spoon, straw and carry case. Some even come with a straw cleaner and a set of chopsticks.

Boundless Voyage Titanium Cutlery, $33

JR INTL Portable Stainless Steel Cutlery Set, $13.95

Joseph Joseph GoEat Compact Stainless-Steel Cutlery Set, $14.06

V SSS Mart Premium Quality Portable Cutlery Set, $13.40

Kesoto Outdoor Camping Folding Cutlery Set, $10.99

Reusable cutlery sets for Camping/Travel:

Switching to sustainable and reusable products like cutlery and tableware when you go camping keeps things not only stress-free for you, but is better for the environment too. You can get sets that cater to couples, families and larger groups that come with their own boxes, bags and Tupperware to store them in.

Coleman Rugged 12 Piece Stainless Steel Utensil Set, $33

Stainless Steel Travel Cutlery Set, $44.99

Campfire Traveller’s Cutlery Set, $37.99

Wanderer Cylinder Cutlery Set 16 Piece, $29.99

Zilpoo Flatware Plastic Tray with Hinged Lid, $35.22

Don’t forget your reusable coffee cup!