The Best Mattresses in a Box You Can Have Delivered to Your Door

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you’ve got a finger on the pulse of the bedding world you’ve probably noticed an exploding trend in the past couple of years – the mattress in a box. Gone are the days when you’d have to visit the mattress store and lie down on 20 different models before reaching a decision. Now, you can choose one online, have it delivered to your house in a box and try it out for a few nights before making a decision. Sounds like a dream, right?

If you’re thinking about taking the plunge and trying one for yourself, you’ll be spoiled for choice. There’s around 40 different brands currently offering boxed mattresses in Australia, but which one is the best?

When it comes to finding the mattress in a box, you’ll need to consider everything from pricing and warranty to design and aesthetic. Here, we’ve broken down the top seven options and laid out everything you need to know about each. Sweet dreams!

Emma is Europe’s #1 selling mattress and it’s finally landed in Australia. This mattress has all the right ingredients to give you the best night’s sleep yet. Emma is Australia’s only mattress constructed from 3 layers of premium memory foam and zoned in 7 areas for optimal pressure relief. Emma has won 22 awards internationally from consumer testing associations for quality, comfort, durability, and ergonomics.

According to the website, the mattress has a medium firm feel and is available in seven different bed sizes. They also offer a 100-night trial so you can see if it’s right for you before making the long-haul commitment.

The Emma Mattress was awarded the top spot through an independent test by CHOICE (Australia’s leading consumer advocacy group) and named Australia’s best foam mattress in a box in 2021.

Price: King ($824.25). Queen ($749.25). Double ($674.25).

Delivery: Free delivery. Usually 0-7 business days Australia-wide.

Trial Period: 100 nights.

Returns Policy: Free returns.

Warranty: 10 years.

Shop here.

Koala is a name almost everyone has heard of when it comes to bedding. Given the name, it makes sense that the brand is Australian-made and owned and has kept their mattress offering very simple with just one product on offer. Each mattress is made with Koala’s trademarked Kloudcell and Ecofoam technology to create a memory foam surface with an advanced cooling system.

When it comes to ensuring your purchase makes a difference, Koala has thought of just about everything. With every mattress sale, a donation will be made to the World Wildlife Fund to help protect the futures of our beloved koalas. The materials used within the mattress have been chosen with sustainability in mind, free from harmful substances and certified by GECA (Good Environmental Choice Australia). If you’re also looking to dispose of your old mattress before receiving your new one, Koala have partnered with Soft Landing to remove and recycle your old one; the service is even free for those living in Sydney and Melbourne.

Koala is still ranked Australia’s #1 reviewed mattress, boasting 25,000 five-star reviews.

Price: King ($1250). Queen ($1050). Double ($950).

Delivery: Free delivery. 4-hour delivery in metro areas and 1-10 days in regional and rural areas.

Trial Period: 120 nights.

Returns Policy: Return at own cost.

Warranty: 10 years.

Shop here.

If price is your main concern, the Zinus mattress could be a great option for you.

The Support Plus iCoil Eurotop Mattress is all about the layering, starting with individually wrapped iCoil innersprings, a layer of high-density foam and two layers of comfort foam on top. Once combined, you’ll have an extremely comfortable, supportive sleep experience, with each coil working to relieve pressure within the body. After unboxing, the mattress will expand to its full shape in 72-hours.

The Zinus mattress is currently sitting on just shy of a five-star rating with 37 reviews on Amazon Australia.

Price: King ($314.20). Queen ($259). Double ($250.80).

Delivery: Free delivery (timeframe dependent on location).

Trial Period: N/A

Returns Policy: N/A

Warranty: 10 years.

Shop here.

A great option for people who suffer with back pain, the Ecosa mattress has been specifically designed to support the spine’s natural alignment. Reviews have mentioned the mattress can feel quite firm which is something to bear in mind if you prefer sleeping on a softer surface.

Available in varying degrees of firmness (medium, medium-firm and firm), you can customise the mattress to suit your needs. The upper layer of the mattress can actually be flipped which switches between each level of firmness – this is a big selling point as it allows you to adjust the level of support over time. A three layer system is in place to ensure maximum comfort – a memory foam layer (to keep you cool), ergonomic support foam (to support the body’s key pressure points) and an open-cell foam which is soft and breathable. It also comes with a waterproof inner-cover to prevent against dust mites, bacteria and stains.

The Ecosa mattress was awarded the ‘Best For Couples’ award for 2021 by the Best Mattress Australia awards.

Price: King ($999). Queen ($899). Double ($799).

Delivery: Same day delivery for metro area orders placed before 1:30pm and 1-7 business days for non-metro areas.

Trial Period: 100 nights.

Returns Policy: Free returns.

Warranty: 15 years.

Shop here.

Designed by two young Aussies, this mattress aims to strike the perfect balance between comfort and support. Attempting to hit the sweet spot with their 4-layer design, it works to target a range of concerns like comfort, durability, body temperature and pressure relief. The Macoda mattress uses bamboo fabric to help keep you cool in summer and warm in winter with advanced cooling gel technology constantly reading and responding to your body’s temperature. If you’re someone who often runs too hot or too cold in the night, this could be a great option for you.

Macoda has taken the BedBuyer award for ‘Australia’s Most Comfortable Mattress’ two years in a row, against over 150 other mattresses.

Price: King ($1200). Queen ($1100). Double ($950).

Delivery: Free delivery (timeframe dependent on location).

Trial Period: 100 nights.

Returns Policy: Free returns.

Warranty: 10 years.

Shop here.

The Eva mattress is another affordable option for people seeking a decent night’s sleep without breaking the bank.

Composed of six different layers, a lot of thought has gone into designing this mattress for maximum comfort and support. In short, there’s a top cover, gel memory foam, premium latex foam, density foam, five-zone pocket spring (designed to minimise partner disturbance and provide relief) and edge support to help the mattress maintain its integrity.

Eva Mattress was awarded the title of ‘Australia’s Best Mattress in a Box’ for 2017-18 by BedBuyer — an independent and unbiased Australian review platform.

Price: King ($875). Queen ($775). Double ($675).

Delivery: Free delivery (timeframe dependent on location).

Trial Period: 120 nights.

Returns Policy: Free returns.

Warranty: 12 years.

Shop here.

The last mattress in a box to make the cut is the Ergoflex 5G mattress. This brand was established in 2006 and have been continually updating and improving their product offering over the years. This is a great option for people seeking a high-quality memory foam mattress and people suffering with back pain.

Made with a 5-layer sleep system, the levels work together to ensure adequate airflow, back support, breathability and structural longevity. Rated medium-firm according to the standard Australian mattress firmness rating, it strikes the right balance of firmness and elasticity.

Last year, Ergoflex was awarded Product Review’s Mattress of the Year.

Price: King ($1169.35). Queen ($993.85). Double ($876.85).

Delivery: Delivery cost dependent on location, can range from $25 upwards.

Trial Period: 30 nights.

Returns Policy: Free returns.

Warranty: 10 years.

Shop here.