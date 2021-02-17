Level Up Your Home With These Sales From Dyson, Adairs and Breville

Let’s be honest, we’re stuck at home a lot nowadays. And there’s nothing quite like being in your house 24/7 to motivate you to spruce things up a bit.

Whether it’s a new kitchen appliance to level up your home lunch game or something as simple as a new pillow, indulging in a few creature comforts can do wonders for your enjoyment levels when living that pandemic life. But you’ll want to get the best deals on your new household items. That’s where we come in.

Here at Lifehacker, we’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best homeware sales including deals on appliances, vacuums, bedding and more. Check out these cracker deals currently on offer.

Kitchen appliance sale

Nutribullet sale

Catch.com.au has a range of Nutribullet blenders on sale right now. You can grab a Nutribullet Kitchen Express for $30 off or save $50 on a Nutribullet Select Pitcher. Shop here.

KitchenAid sale

If you’re after one of those magic KitchenAids then the good news is that Catch.com.au has another deal for you. Grab a KitchenAid KSM45 classic stand mixer for just $528. Shop here.

Breville sale

Coffee lovers rejoice because Amazon has some hot prices on Breville coffee appliances. You can get 25% off the Breville Infuser Espresso Machine in Silver right now. Shop here.

If you’re craving some fried bread, Breville also has its 4 Slice Toaster on sale at Amazon for just $99 (save 24%). Shop here.

Sodastream sale

If you want to add some life to your water, you’ll need a Sodastream. You can grab a SodaStream Source Power Maker from Kogan for just $189 (down from $249) and grab free shipping with Kogan’s discount code. Shop here.

Scanpan sale

No kitchen is complete without a frypan. Grab this Scanpan Classic Induction Fry Pan for just $134 (a whopping 65% off) over at Amazon. Shop here.

Vacuums on sale

Dyson sale

Now is the time to buy a Dyson if you haven’t indulged yourself yet. Dyson is currently running a click frenzy sale with up to $220 off its vacuums and fans. Shop here.

Evovac deals

If you want a vacuum that’ll do the work for you, maybe you need an Evovac. Amazon has these robot vacuums on sale right now with up to $200 in coupons available at check out. Shop here.

Bedding sale

Adairs online sale

If its sheets and bedding that you’re after, Adairs has got you covered. You can grab up to 20% off a huge range of quilt covers, sheet sets and towels via Adairs online store. Shop here.

Canningvale sale

Also on offer is Canninvale’s Feb Frenzy sale running until the 21st. You can get up to 70% on vintage sheet and quilt sets plus save on a huge range of bathroom towels and robes. Shop here.

