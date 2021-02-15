Get Your 2021 Goals on Track With These Health, Fitness and Activewear Sales

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

At this point in the year, it’s safe to assume that some of us may have slipped on our health and fitness resolutions for 2021. If that’s you, no judgement! We’ve all been there, friend.

If there’s one thing that can inspire a return to an active lifestyle, however, it’s probably a solid sale on fitness, health and activewear products (at least, it tends to work for me). So, with that in mind, I’ve gone and mined the internet for the best health-related sales on offer right now to help you guys nab a deal.

Check out a list of my favourites, below.

Activewear sales

Lorna Jane sale

Lorna Jane has slashed the price of its best-selling lotus leggings. These babies are now $50 down from $110.99. Shop here.

Echt sale

Activewear brand Echt currently has 25-60 per cent off its collection. Grab a solid deal on the Lapse Series leggings and sports bra. Shop here.

Puma sale

Puma is currently running sales on a number of different shoes and casual wear items. Get your hands on the Storm Origin Sneakers for $35 (down from $120) or Smash Suede Sneakers for $60 (down from $80). Shop here.

Fitbit sales

Fitbit Versa 2 sale

Amazon has discounted Fitbit Versa 2 watches by 34 per cent. Get your hands on one for $197 (save $102.95). Shop here.

Smartwatch sales

Garmin sale

If you’re more of a Garmin fan, Amazon has popped a 26 per cent discount on the Garmin Venu smartwatch. Grab this watch for $479 (save $170). Shop here.

Gym equipment sales

Dumbbell sale

Catch.com.au is selling METEOR 12kg Anti-Slip Dumbbell Weights at $59.95 (save $41). Shop here.

Treadmill sale

The Xiaomi WalkingPad R1 Pro foldable treadmill is discounted at Catch.com.au to $879 (save $320). Shop here.

TRX sale

TRX has slapped a 20 per cent discount on everything on its website. Signature training kits like the PRO4 System (now $199.95 from $249.95) and HOME2 System ($159.95 down from $199.95) are available for a steal, so move quickly. Shop here.

Resistance bands sale

Amazon is selling GANA resistance bands at 33 per cent off (they’re only $6.45 right now). Shop here.