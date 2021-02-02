This Quick and Easy DIY Will Give Your Bathroom Floor New Life

After spending the majority of the last year at home, you’ve probably noticed a lot of things around the house that need fixing, updating or replacing. Maybe your kitchen is looking a little outdated, or your bathroom’s drab and in need of some light and colour — either way, there are some handy and cost-effective things you can DIY to freshen up your home like floor decals.

We’ve recently discovered that floor decals can perfectly cover your existing tiles and are an easy way to change the look and feel of any room, especially your bathroom and laundry. Most of the floor decal designs are peel and stick, meaning they’re simple to apply and don’t require a tradie to install. They’re also water-resistant, washable and durable so they won’t start peeling up after a bit of wear and tear.

Just be sure to measure out the area you’re placing the floor decals over before you order, they come in varying packs and sizes so you may need to order multiple sets. Most of them are designed for permanent use, so if you’re a renter looking to jazz up your apartment, maybe check with your landlord before you get your DIY on.

Ahead, we’ve rounded up a bunch of different floor decals from Moroccan prints to classic tiling options so that you can find one to fit your space.

FloorPops FP2480 Comet Peel & Stick Tiles Floor Decal, $27.87

Fashion Base Vintage Moroccan Self-Adhesive Tile Stickers, $9.99

BRIKETO Florencia Decorative Tile Stickers Set, $36.37

Fashion Base Pink Moroccan Hexagon Tile Sticker, $19.49

Ancoree Thick and Hard Marble Floor Decals, $18.99

alwayspon Vinyl Tiles Sticker, $23.32

Wallies Subway Tiles Wall Stickers, $16.25

Bleucoin Classicism Moroccan Peel and Stick Tile Stickers, $22.77

FloorPops FP3327 Platinum Peel & Stick Floor Decals, $28.53

Yipscazo Peel and Stick Tile Backsplash, $37.67

Fam Stickerbrick Peel and Stick Tiles, $35.48

Bleucoin Tangier Moroccan Peel and Stick Tile Stickers, $37.79

Ecoart Peel and Stick Wall Tile, $47.22

FloorPops Floor Tile, $23.89

Fam Stickerbrick Peel and Stick Tiles in White, $32.26