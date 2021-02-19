Level Up Your Life

Beginner Tennis Equipment if You’re Feeling Ballsy Thanks To the Aus Open

Bree Grant

Published 7 hours ago: February 19, 2021 at 11:15 am -
I don’t know about you, but every year when the Australian Open rolls around I get the sudden urge to take up tennis. However, since I’ve never stepped onto a tennis court in my life, it’s hard to know where to start and what beginner tennis equipment to buy. 

The equipment required for tennis seems pretty basic — a racquet and a ball. However, it’s important that you get the right style and fit for both. When it comes to racquets, the better you get at tennis the more technical and advanced your racquet needs to be. But generally speaking, for a beginner, a lightweight racquet with a bigger head size is best. This will make returning serve easier and be a little more forgiving if you’re not a future Federer.  

As for balls, there are actually different balls for different skill levels — professional, championship and practice balls. Each ball kind of does what it says on the lid, the pro balls are used in professional tennis games, they’re high quality, don’t fray easily and usually the most expensive. Championship balls are the next step down in pressure, quality and price. And practice balls are just that, practise balls — or in this case, beginner balls. 

Other things you should consider investing in if you’re going to take up tennis is a good pair of sunglasses or a visor/hat, grips, dampeners, a tennis bag/racquet cover, and a lightweight, cotton tennis outfit. 

Below, we rounded up some beginning tennis equipment so you can ace your future grand slam career… or you know, a spot of recreational tennis this weekend. 

The best beginner tennis equipment 

Best beginner tennis racquets:

Wilson Adult Recreational Tennis Racket, $33.40 – $161.42

HEAD Ti. Reward Tennis Racket, $55.63 

Wilson Roger Federer 26 Tennis Racket, $39.95

oppum Adult Carbon Fiber Tennis Racket, $59.55

Best tennis balls for beginners:

HEAD Radical Tennis Balls, Triple Pack (12 Balls), $23.79

Slazenger Advantage Grasscourt 4 Ball Can, $11.99

Wilson Prime All Court Tennis Balls 4 pack (12 balls), $35.90

Dunlop Tour Brillance Tennis Balls, $23.32

The best tennis bags/ racquet covers:

Wilson Universal Tennis Racquet Cover, $14.99

Athletico 3 Racquet Tennis Bag, $53.85

Wilson Match III Tennis Bag, $49.95

HEAD Tennis Racquet Cover Bag, $25.12

