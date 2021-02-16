The Best Australian Holiday Destinations for Your Easter Break

Well, summer this year has been a bit of a mixed bag, hasn’t it? Between the ever-changing border restrictions, mini-lockdowns and general uncertainty in the air, there has been a lot getting in the way of travel plans of late. That sucks. But it doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy a pretty incredible holiday before the warmer months are through (lord knows we get a lot of them).

To help you get on your way, I’ve pulled together a list of simply *stunning* locations around Aus that are perfect for your next vacay. There are a few public holidays on the way, after all.

Put in that annual leave and start perfecting your margarita recipes because you deserve a stellar holiday. Here’s a list of Aussie-wide holiday destinations perfect for the Easter break (or any break, really).

NSW holiday destinations

Jervis Bay:

Popular for its striking beaches that have some of the whitest sand in the world, Jervis Bay is a must-see. But what makes this area particularly remarkable is the site of the beaches at night.

As Tourism Australia writes:

“Due to a natural chemical reaction, the plankton [at the beaches] become luminescent and emanate a blue glow. This unusual natural phenomenon is more common in [the] spring and summer months.” And its a sight like no other.

If you’d like to extend this trip, you could turn it into a week-long road trip along the Sapphire Coast. Tourism Australia suggests spending six days (driving from Sydney) and stopping in at sites like Jervis Bay or Mollymook, Bermagui, Merimbula, Eden and Tathra. More details on that here.

Upper Colo:

Live your best Notebook life. Upper Colo is in the Hawkesbury region; the perfect spot for lounging back and enjoying the serenity of the river and its surrounds. Airbnb has shared this Laguna Sanctuary home with us as an example of a pretty stunning place to disconnect from your everyday life and actually relax.

This Balinese style cottage has been fitted with an outdoor heated spa and offers views of a freshwater lagoon. Wow, right?

South Australian holiday destinations

Kangaroo Island:

Hit hard by the 2020 bushfires, Kangaroo Island is well on its way back to becoming the site many Aussies know and love. Support a bushfire-affected destination by paying it a visit and seeing just how incredible its regeneration journey has been first-hand. But more than that, Kangaroo Island is easily one of Australia’s most impressive sites in terms of natural scenery and wildlife.

Yorke Peninsula:

Take a three-day road trip exploring the 700 kilometres of coastline that makes the Yorke Peninsula so iconic to South Australia. From bushwalks and camping sites to lazy days on the water, the region is perfect for a warm-weather escape. SA Tourism recommends you stop in at Butler’s Beach, Hillocks Point and Marion Bay on your way.

Queensland holiday destinations

Fraser Coast:

Between the resident sand dunes and many striking swim spots, the Fraser Coast offers a tonne of fun options for active types looking for an action-packed holiday. Tourism Queensland suggests hiring a 4WD and taking to the 120 kilometre-long beach highway, and Tourism Australia calls Fraser Island’s Champagne Pools “one of the state’s most iconic waterholes”.

Capricorn Coast:

Explore the limestone cave network of the Capricorn Caves, or hire yourself a boat and sail from Yeppoon to Great Keppel Island and beyond, Tourism Queensland recommends.

Northern Territory holiday destinations

The summer months bleed into NT’s tropical season, which can lead to some wild weather, but as the team behind Channel 9’s Travel Guides shared with me over email:

“During Tropical Summer you can expect balmy weather, stunning sunsets, captivating storms and waterfalls at full force (when there’s a lot of rain you can even watch waterfalls cascade off Uluru).”

It’s also worth pointing out that NT Tourism is running the Never Before NT Summer Sale through to March 31, if you’d like to nab a bargain on your visit.

Kakadu National Park:

NT Tourism suggests heading to Kakadu National Park from Darwin and taking a chopper ride over the area to see sites like the Jim Jim and Twin Falls from above. Always be sure to take a peek at any park closures before booking, however!

If the weather allows, Gunlom Plunge Pool is a must-see, also.

Litchfield National Park:

Home to some of the Northern Territory’s most impressive waterfalls (there are a bunch), Litchfield National Park is a beautiful spot for a scenic walk. This Airbnb property, Hideaway Litchfield, may just be the perfect stay while you’re visiting, too.

This “dressed up shipping container” is an eco-friendly stay just a short walk away from some of the national park’s most impressive sites. You’ll be surrounded by nature and treated to breakfast, daily.

Western Australia holiday destinations

Dunsborough:

This spot on the way to Margaret River is an impressive destination in its own right. Dunsborough offers clear waters and restaurants you’ll want to write home about, while also giving you a location that makes winery hopping a dream.

Stop in at the Cape Naturaliste Lighthouse, do a little whale watching (granted the timing is right) and emerge yourself in Aboriginal culture with one of the local tours. Perth Is OK recommends Koomal Dreaming.

This Airbnb property Beach Tonic sits across from Geographe Bay in the region and offers a luxe stay while you’re taking in the coastal beauty.

Esperance:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a road trip from Perth to Esperance “for a bit of everything”. Islands, beaches and “sunbathing kangaroos” line the coastline here.

While here, be sure to spend some time at Lucky Bay where you’ll find some of Australia’s whitest sand – and a whole heap of kangas.

Victoria holiday destinations

Gippsland:

Whether you’re stopping in as a part of a longer drive across the Great Alpine Road (all 339km of it) or not, Gippsland is a solid choice for Aussies after a break.

Cape Paterson is one of the seaside towns in the region, perfect for surfers, fishing-fans and divers alike. Airbnb has shared The Bungalow as a recommended stay while visiting. This retreat, found within an Ecovillage is a short walk from the local community gardens and Cape Tavern. Sounds as idyllic as they come, no?

Mount Buffalo National Park:

Stop in at Lake Catani; keep a keen eye for Australian wildlife and take in the majesty of the National Park’s cliff faces and waterfalls. Mount Buffalo National Park is also home to Ladies Bath Falls; a serene site popular amongst hikers.

ACT holiday destinations

Kosciuszko National Park:

Tourism Australia writes that “The Australian Capital Territory (ACT) might be small, but it still offers up incredible waterhole and waterfall experiences”. Make a trip to the northern tip of Kosciuszko National Park, just over three hours from Canberra where you can “cross gentle rivers, explore hidden caves and wind past waterholes and waterfalls within the woodland”.

Tasmania holiday destinations

Cradle Mountain National Park:

Tourism Australia suggests taking a few days to explore Tasmania’s unique wildlife and environment through its many national parks. The 5 Day Tasmanian Wildlife and Wilderness Encounter, hosted by Premier Travel Tasmania is a nice guided option that will set you back $3,095 to visit World Heritage Listed Cradle Mountain, Central Highlands, Maria Island and Mt Field National Park.

Falmouth:

Saunter over to the east coast of Tassie where you’ll be able to take in the beauty of the Tasman Sea. Head to one of the local beaches, or take a drive along the coast and explore the area by car.

Airbnb suggests making the Whale Song ~ Oceanfront Escape property your base during a visit to Falmouth. The coastal home has been designed as “a sanctuary of peace and calm”.

Got any other Australian holiday destinations worth visiting over the upcoming holiday breaks? Let us know in the comments below.