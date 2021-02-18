Start Your Smart Home With This $89 Echo Dot and Fire Stick Bundle Deal

If you’ve been sitting on the fence when it comes to dipping your toe into the smart home pool, Amazon is currently running a deal that makes for a great starter kit. The online retailer is currently offering the third generation Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick Lite for $89, making it the perfect excuse to bring to your home into the 21st century.

Both the Echo Dot and Fire Stick usually retail for $59 each, but you can save yourself $29 by picking them up through this bundle. This deal is only available for the third generation Echo Dot.

Getting this Amazon smart home bundle is pretty simple. After you add the Echo Dot and Fire Stick to your cart, all you need to do is use the promo code ECHOFIRETV89 at checkout. Once you have them, both smart devices are pretty simple to individually set up and having them together gives you an extra option of connectivity by pairing them.

The Echo Dot comes with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant, which is just a request away from filling you in on today’s news or setting reminders for any upcoming important events. You can also pair the Echo Dot with other smart devices that are in your home, allowing you to control them through it.

You’re also able to use your Echo to play music through streaming services like Amazon Music, Apple Music or Spotify. The Fire TV Stick Lite also has this feature, but with the added bonus of being able to play it through your TV, so you can make use of your fancy hi-fi system.

The main feature of the Fire Stick is that it will let you stream services like Prime Video, Disney+, Stan and Netflix onto your TV. You can also stream the apps for free-to-air channels, like 7plus, ABC iview, 9Now, SBS On Demand, 10 play and more.

Separately, both products are solid options when it comes to entry-level smart devices. When paired together, you’re able to play off their strengths to create a good smart home starter kit.